AFC Bournemouth blow as 24-year-old ruled out

It’s bad news for Bournemouth fans as Chris Mepham looks like he could be set to sit on the sidelines for the next two weeks through injury, as reported by BBC Radio Solent (via Daily Echo).

With 18 appearances in the league so far and 11 starts, the defender has certainly had his part to play in the Cherries rise up the rankings and their bid for a promotion place this campaign.

He has looked solid at the back and won some of the club’s fans over with his performances but his progress has now been halted, with the Welshman suffering an injury to his hamstring.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-AFC Bournemouth players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Neil Moss? Yes No

It means that Gary Cahill is likely to get even more action over the next couple of weeks, with the former Chelsea man having to step in at the weekend when Mepham hobbled off the pitch.

The good news though is that the hamstring injury clearly isn’t too serious, as two weeks isn’t that long for Bournemouth to have to wait for his return in the grand scheme of things.

Mepham though will be disappointed to have to miss out on the action over the next two weeks and will be hoping that there will be a place for him back in the starting eleven once he returns to match fitness.

Bournemouth meanwhile should just about be able to function without the player, with the Cherries having one or two options, like Cahill, who can step in during his absence. The veteran has often been one of the preferred centre-backs this campaign and will be thrown back into the mix now.

The Verdict

Chris Mepham has looked solid when given the chance for Bournemouth this season and he should certainly feature a lot more regularly when Gary Cahill decides to move on or hang up his boots.

The former Chelsea man has often been one of the preferred choices at the back but when Mepham has had his chance, he has looked fairly decent for the Championship side. Considering his age too, he will certainly be seen as one to carry the backline for the foreseeable future at Bournemouth.

It’ll be a blow to his progress then to have to now sit out of action for two weeks. While the Cherries will probably be able to cope, the Welshman won’t be happy considering it gives another defensive pairing the chance to impress in his absence.

The player though will not fall out of Scott Parker’s thoughts and will more than likely be thrown straight back into the equation when his hamstring injury is sorted out.