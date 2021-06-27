AFC Bournemouth announce significant managerial decision

AFC Bournemouth have finally confirmed that manager Jonathan Woodgate will depart the club when his contract expires this coming Wednesday.

In what must have been the worst kept secret in the Championship, Woodgate was reported to be leaving the Cherries as far back as May, a week after play-off semi-final defeat to Brentford.

The former England and Real Madrid centre-back was brought in back in February as a first-team coach to assist Jason Tindall, but just days later he was in charge of the team after Tindall was sacked as manager.

After a shaky start at the helm, Woodgate rallied the Cherries into a play-off spot after securing seven wins on the bounce, but he couldn’t get them over the line against Brentford despite having a 2-0 lead on aggregate.

Quiz: What was the score the last time AFC Bournemouth played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when AFC Bournemouth last played Barnsley? 2-1 win 2-2 draw 3-1 defeat 3-2 defeat

It is widely expected that Scott Parker will be named the new head coach at the Vitality Stadium, with his departure from Fulham expected very soon and when that is confirmed, the coast will be clear for the 40-year-old to replace Woodgate.

The Verdict

Everyone knew this was coming – it’s just a surprise it hasn’t been confirmed sooner.

For around a month now it’s been pretty apparent that Woodgate would not be in charge for the 2021-22 campaign, and it looks like the Cherries are going to appoint someone with promotion-winning experience as a coach to replace him.

Woodgate didn’t do a bad job by any means – but he was just the cheapest option available to guide Bournemouth through until the end of the season and because he couldn’t achieve promotion the inevitable has happened.

Don’t be shocked to see an announcement in the next day or so which sees Parker depart Craven Cottage and rock up at Dean Court – barring any last minute hitches that seems as good as done.