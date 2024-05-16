Highlights David Brooks shines at Southampton, a key player in Championship playoff push with 7 goal contributions in 17 games.

David Brooks will not be returning to the EFL next season, with AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola adamant the Welshman remains in his first team plans.

The 26-year-old made the move along the south coast to Southampton in the January transfer window, with the playmaker heading east in search of regular game time in his return to full fitness.

Since joining up with Russell Martin at St Mary’s, Brooks has been a revelation as the Saints looks for an immediate return to the Premier League, with seven goal contributions in his 17 league appearances to date.

The former Brentford man will be hoping to end the season on a high with playoff success, with the second leg of the semi-final against West Bromwich Albion still to come on Friday night with the scores locked at 0-0 after a first-leg stalemate.

AFC Bournemouth loanee David Brooks has major influence on Southampton Championship playoff push

Brooks has been a key component of the Saints side since moving to St Mary’s in January, with his nimble feet and quick-thinking helping to unlock all manner of Championship defences in the four months since.

The creative midfielder’s influence has given Russell Martin’s side another string to their bow in the final third, with his ingenuity and vision helping to spearhead a late surge towards the automatic promotion spots.

It is plain to see that the midfielder is a step above the second tier, and Cherries boss Iraola has revealed Brooks will be back in his first team plans come the start of next season.

Iraola told the Bournemouth Echo: “Yes, no change at all.

“I hope he finishes strong, he can get promoted and be very important for his club now. He will try definitely but he will come back after the summer.

David Brooks' Southampton FC Stats 2023-24 Appearances 17 Starts 11 Goals 2 Assists 5 Goal involvements per 90 0.71 As of May 16th, 2024, Source: FBRef

“I have always said it, Brooksy is a very good player. I rate him very highly, but it was a matter of him wanting to play more minutes.

“That’s the reason we decided to let him go on loan, for these months.”

David Brooks’ journey back to full fitness after health scare

Brooks had already played 13 times for AFC Bournemouth in the top flight earlier this season, but as he continues to recover from a Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in 2021, the decision was made to send him out to their south coast neighbours.

As he battled to get back to full health, the Welshman faced 18 months on the sidelines from September 2021 to March 2023, before returning to Premier League action for the final few matches of the previous campaign.

Having netted twice for the Cherries at the start of the season, it looked as if the chance-creator had forced his way back into contention for a first-team spot at the Vitality Stadium, but appearances were limited to stints from the substitutes’ bench.

His spell with The Saints in the Championship has done him the world of good though, with his confidence and fitness returning with every game that he features in.

Martin will have harboured hopes of signing Brooks on a permanent deal, but with Iraola’s recent comments, he will be hoping the Welshman ends his time at St Mary’s on a high this month with promotion to the top flight.