Highlights AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign Southampton striker Che Adams.

Everton and Crystal Palace have also retained their interest.

Adams is in the final year of his deal at St Mary's.

Premier League duo AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both entered talks to recruit Southampton striker Che Adams, according to Football Insider.

The Saints' star has been the subject of interest throughout the summer transfer window and it previously looked as though he was going to sign for Everton.

But that deal collapsed in the end and that has allowed others to join the race as they potentially look to get a deal for the Scotland international over the line before the summer transfer window comes to an end.

Adams has made a very positive start to the campaign even if he hasn't started every game, registering three goals in three league appearances.

He was left out against Queens Park Rangers last weekend and that increased speculation about a potential move away from St Mary's for the ex-Birmingham City man.

But no interested side has managed to secure a meaningful breakthrough in negotiations yet and there's a chance he could stay put with less than 15 hours left to go in the transfer window.

Adams has already seen quite a few of his teammates move on from the south-coast side this summer, with Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia perhaps the three most high-profile departures.

Nathan Tella has left more recently - and it remains to be seen whether Adams joins them with the Saints seemingly happy to cash in on players for the right price.

What is Everton and Crystal Palace's stance on Che Adams?

Both the Toffees and Palace are still believed to be interested in the 27-year-old, even though the former have moved to recruit Beto.

However, Sean Dyche will surely welcome at the depth he can get in the forward department considering he had next to none before Beto's arrival.

Tom Cannon has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park, so you can see why they may be retaining an interest in bringing the Southampton man to Merseyside.

And Palace require more options up top, with Roy Hodgson needing to replace the firepower he has lost following Wilfred Zaha's departure.

Bournemouth and Wolves seem to be at the front of the queue for Adams though with both entering talks - and the Cherries could launch a formal bid for him if they can move Kieffer Moore on.

Should Southampton sell Che Adams?

Adams may be in the final year of his deal at St Mary's - but the Saint should be looking to retain him after offloading other key players.

They surely have enough money to resist offers for the 27-year-old - and he could end up being particularly important for manager Russell Martin after Tella's move to Bayer Leverkusen.

A replacement could potentially come in for him and it seems as though Ross Stewart is set to arrive at St Mary's - but they needed the Sunderland man regardless of Adams' future.

With Dom Ballard also set to join Reading, they will give themselves more work to do in the forward department if they let Adams go too.

Even with his contract situation, Southampton need to keep hold of Adams because there are no guarantees that Stewart will make a good start to life at St Mary's following his long-term injury.