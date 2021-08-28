AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City offered boost in pursuit of Man City agreement as Blackburn update emerges

Blackburn Rovers would struggle to finance a potential move for Manchester City outcast Patrick Roberts before the end of the transfer window despite their interest, according to Lancashire Live.

Roberts is facing an uncertain future in the remaining days of the summer transfer window. That comes with Sky Sports reporting that Manchester City are aiming to offload the winger ahead of the transfer deadline.

It is believed that Blackburn are one of the Championship clubs that would be interested in sorting out a potential deal with Manchester City for the 24-year-old’s services.

That comes with Tony Mowbray targeting more attacking additions to his squad ahead of the window closing.

Sky Sports report that Blackburn are facing competition from the likes of Swansea City, Stoke City and Bournemouth for Roberts.

The 24-year-old spent time out on loan in the Championship with both Middlesbrough and Derby County in the last two seasons.

According to the latest update from Lancashire Live, even though Manchester City would be willing to allow Roberts to leave the club on a free transfer with a sell-on clause inserted into the deal, Rovers are unlikely to be able to meet his wage demands.

It is therefore believed that Roberts’ wages would have to be lowered for Blackburn to sign him. While both Stoke and Bournemouth could be better placed financially to make a deal happen for the winger.

The verdict

This is undoubtedly a potential blow for Blackburn but they do seem to have a strong relationship with Manchester City after some other recent loan signings from the Premier League champions. That suggests that there might be room to work out a deal that works financially better for Rovers.

Roberts will need to prioritise game time wherever he ends up before the window closes and the fact that Blackburn need more depth in the attacking third suggests that he would get that at Ewood Park.

Mowbray’s style of play also seems to be well suited to getting the best out of the 24-year-old, which has not really been seen since his loan spell with Celtic.

However, both Stoke and Bournemouth seem like attractive potential destinations as well alongside Swansea. Therefore, Roberts might be able to stick to his level of wage demands whilst also getting a move to a good Championship club. That would make it very difficult for Blackburn to convince him to join them on reduced terms.