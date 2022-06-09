AFC Bournemouth and Millwall enter transfer race for 21 y/o with Nottingham Forest’s stance revealed

AFC Bournemouth and Millwall are in the running to recruit West Ham United left-back Emmanuel Longelo ahead of the summer window, as per an update from The Sun.

The 21-year-old graduated through the Hammers’ youth system – but has only made two competitive appearances for the senior team – appearing in a Carabao Cup tie before making his Europa League debut last term.

And he doesn’t look set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at the London Stadium next season either, with David Moyes potentially set to opt to sanction a move away for the left-sided player who recorded one goal and five assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

Nottingham Forest, who had and still have a lack of left-wing back options, were linked with a move for Longelo in January but following their promotion to the top flight, it’s understood that a move to the City Ground is now unlikely.

Another promoted side Bournemouth are thought to be interesting in pursuing a move for him though after seeing Leif Davis return to Leeds United on the expiration of his loan deal, with Jordan Zemura needing more competition for his starting spot.

Gary Rowett’s side, meanwhile, ideally need to recruit in this area to provide an alternative to Scott Malone as they look to enjoy another promotion-chasing season during the 2022/23 campaign. However, both clubs face competition for his signature with Hibernian and Rangers also believed to be monitoring his situation.

The Verdict:

Although the Cherries are right to take a look at this position, you just feel they need someone who has already been there, done it in the top flight and got the t-shirt, potentially making Longelo an unsuitable option.

Someone like Danny Rose would fit the mould as someone who can step in and be a reliable option in the absence of Zemura, with the latter not guaranteed to be in form for the entire 2022/23 season either.

A cheap deal could potentially be negotiated considering he seems surplus to requirements at the London Stadium and it’s not as if the Hammers can demand a big fee considering how few senior appearances he has made during his career.

Bringing in potential bargains like this would be ideal for the Cherries who have several positions to address during the summer window but won’t have a huge amount of money to spend.

The Lions will be spending much less than Scott Parker’s side and though they could potentially prefer a loan deal to keep costs to a minimum, it may be worth recruiting him for the long term considering there may be a chance to sell him on for much more in the future.