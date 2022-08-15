AFC Bournemouth and Everton enter transfer race for £15m-rated Bristol City star as Crystal Palace stance revealed

Premier League sides AFC Bournemouth and Everton are keeping tabs on Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old recorded eight goals and 12 assists in the Championship last term, proving to be a key figure alongside fellow forward Andreas Weimann in keeping the Robins afloat in the second tier.

He has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Ashton Gate – but Nigel Pearson’s side have the option to trigger an extension by a further 12 months, potentially enabling them to maximise his price tag during this window.

The hardest Bristol City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was Bristol City founded? 1884 1894 1904 1924

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Robins currently value one of their best assets at about £12m and the Daily Mail have now claimed that this is a fee league rivals Crystal Palace are willing to pay for his services, though City want an initial £15m, as per this report.

However, they aren’t the only side in the race for his signature with the Toffees also believed to be keen on the young forward, no real surprise with Nathan Broadhead and Ellis Simms heading out on loan to second-tier sides.

And Bournemouth are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move, with Scott Parker not afraid to scan the EFL for talent this summer, having already recruited Joe Rothwell and Marcus Tavernier.

It’s currently unclear whether Frank Lampard’s side or the Cherries are willing to cough up the amount needed to lure him away from Ashton Gate though.

The Verdict:

£15m is a considerable amount of money to fork out and though he may be worth more than that in years to come, it may be a good idea for other sides to sit tight and wait for his contract to run down more before making their move.

It would be difficult to see him signing fresh terms at Ashton Gate with the Robins potentially not challenging for promotion this season, so the gamble of waiting until a future window may be one worth taking.

He could be a decent asset for all three sides though, with the Eagles arguably in need of another forward following the departure of Christian Benteke.

Bournemouth are also in need of another forward to provide competition to the likes of Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore, both of whom need to be challenged for their potential starting spots to maximise their performance levels.

And in terms of the Toffees, having more depth is nothing short of a requirement in the forward department, especially with Broadhead potentially unlikely to make it at Goodison Park now.