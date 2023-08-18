Highlights AFC Bournemouth has agreed a deal with Leeds United to sign midfielder Tyler Adams, adding to their productive transfer window.

Leeds may have been willing to cash in on Adams due to their stance on another player and their lack of significant funds generated from sales.

A move to Bournemouth may be a gamble for Adams, but they have a good chance of remaining in the top flight and he could be a regular starter, proving his worth at the highest level.

AFC Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Leeds United to sign midfielder Tyler Adams, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Cherries have enjoyed a productive transfer window so far, with Justin Kluivert, Hamed Traore, Romain Faivre, Milos Kerkez, Alex Scott, Max Aarons and Ionut Radu have all arrived at the Vitality Stadium, with Andoni Iraola putting his stamp on his squad.

However, it seems as though he has unfinished business in the transfer market, with a deal for Adams now being agreed.

The south-coast side already have the likes of Lewis Cook, Joe Rothwell, Phillip Billing and Gavin Kilkenny at their disposal as deep midfield options, but the latter's future is unclear at this stage after going out on two loan spells during the 2022/23 campaign.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart the Vitality before the window closes and with this in mind, the Cherries could be in need of another midfield option to come in to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League beyond the end of this term.

Adams looks set to be that man, with the two teams agreeing a deal in the region of £23m (plus add-ons). A medical is set to take place this afternoon before the American puts pen to paper on a five-year deal on the south coast.

Was there a need for Leeds United to cash in on Tyler Adams?

There had previously been a dispute between Bournemouth and Leeds regarding whether the former had activated Adams' release clause in time.

But it seems as though the two sides have managed to reach a compromise and there are a couple of reasons why the Whites may have been willing to cash in on the player.

Firstly, Willy Gnonto is not for sale and this means the Whites won't be able to generate a fee for him this summer unless they have a change of heart on their stance.

Their stance on the teenager may not be ideal for them because they haven't made a huge amount of money on player sales this summer, with plenty of key men going out on loan.

Their stance on Gnonto and their failure to generate huge sums of cash from sales like Leicester City and Southampton have been able to do could have persuaded them to accept an offer for United States international Adams.

Is a move to AFC Bournemouth a good career decision for Tyler Adams?

It would be a bit of a gamble if Adams sealed a move to the Vitality Stadium because there are no guarantees that they will remain in the top flight beyond the end of this season.

The last thing Adams will want to do is find himself in the same situation he finds himself in now this time next year.

The Cherries' owner is reasonably new and this is manager Andoni Iraola's first spell in England. However, many managers have come from abroad and thrived in the Premier League though, so Adams shouldn't worry too much about that.

It could be argued that Bournemouth are in a much better position than some of their top-tier rivals, so they have a great chance of remaining afloat in the top flight beyond the end of this term.

And Adams is likely to be a regular starter on the south coast if he makes this move, so this could end up being a highly rewarding transfer for Adams who will surely be keen to prove his worth at the top level again.