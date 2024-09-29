Ady Williams has criticised the latest developments at Reading following the collapse of the most recent prospective takeover.

More protests were held on Saturday for the Royals’ 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

It was reported earlier this month by the BBC that Rob Couhig’s proposed offer to take control of the club has collapsed.

This is a major blow to the League One side, with supporters hoping for current owner Dai Yongge to sell his stake in the Berkshire outfit.

Yongge has overseen years of decline and financial mismanagement, with the club receiving points deduction penalties and being placed under transfer embargo by the EFL on numerous occasions in the last few seasons.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of September 29th) Team P GD Pts 13 Exeter City 7 +2 10 14 Bolton Wanderers 7 -2 10 15 Reading 7 -2 10 16 Wigan Athletic 8 +1 9 17 Northampton Town 7 -1 8 18 Leyton Orient 8 -2 8

Ady Williams makes Reading ownership claim

Williams has criticised the situation behind the scenes at Reading, expressing his sympathy with the staff, players, manager and the supporters following the collapse of Couhig’s takeover bid.

He has claimed that the situation is tragic, describing the club as carnage behind the scenes.

“What’s happened at this football club, boardroom level, off the pitch, is nothing short of a disgrace,” said Williams, via Sky Sports on Twitter.

“It’s carnage at the moment.

“Rob Couhig came in, and it looked like this was going to be the deal and I was thinking Reading fans can finally put this to bed.

“All of these embargoes and protests and pitch invasions, and whatever it may be, but Mr. Couhig pulled out for whatever reason and we’re back to square one.

“It is a tragedy for these Reading fans, for the backroom staff, for the players, the manager, everybody connected with the club.

“It is carnage off the pitch.”

Williams makes rock bottom Reading claim

Williams believes that this is not even rock bottom for Reading, and that the future of the club could be at stake over the next 18 months or two years.

“I keep thinking this is the lowest point,” he added.

“The points deduction, the lowest point, the embargo, in terms of recruitment, signing players, lowest point.

“Protests, getting the game abandoned, lowest point.

“But the list keeps going on.

“Is this the lowest point? Probably not, I don’t think this is the lowest point.

“Right now, Reading fans are concerned that we won’t have a football club in 18 months, two years, that would be the lowest point.

“Trust me, we don’t want to get anywhere near that.

“These fans, these players, these backroom staff, they don’t deserve what’s going on.

“It’s a crying shame.

“I just hope and pray that we can get things sorted.

“The Reading fans want to be heard, of course, I don’t condone protests.

“Peaceful protests maybe, and they have thankfully been, but they need to be heard because this story is unbelievable, you couldn’t write the script for this one.”

Reading takeover situation is unfair on everyone involved with the club

Reading players, fans, management and backroom staff all deserve better than what they’ve got from Yongge’s ownership.

If a new buyer can’t be found in the next year then the survival of the club will surely be in question.

The team has done extremely well to continue performing on the pitch amid all of this chaos behind the scenes.

Ruben Selles also deserves a lot of credit for putting up with a lot of uncertainty, and he has done a great job building a competitive squad for League One this season.