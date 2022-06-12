Advantage that Stoke and Millwall hold over Derby in pursuit of player agreement revealed

Derby County could be dealt another blow as Stoke and Millwall are circling for Nathan Byrne, and able to offer the right-back a better deal, according to reports.

With a takeover yet to materialise for the Rams, rival clubs are starting to circle around the players Derby do have under contract next season.

In addition, with just five players under contract for next season, and no sign of a swift takeover, players could be tempted to move on with pre-season on the horizon.

One of those players is reigning player of the year Nathan Byrne with the news broken by Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The interest is unsurprising considering Byrne’s form last season. He was a standout player in the Derby side and arguably one of the most consistent right backs in the league, forming a key cog in Wayne Rooney’s 4-2-3-1 system.

However, even after Derby took up a one year contract extension on Byrne, the 30-year-old full back could be tempted by a move with Millwall and Stoke being able to offer more money should they agree with Derby to tempt them to part with their star player.

Even with a takeover, Derby are likely unable to offer more money to Byrne than both Stoke and Millwall due to obvious cost cutting measures as the club adapt to life in League One.

The Verdict

It’s a frustrating time for every Derby fan but one that isn’t likely to end soon.

A decimated squad, a club in turmoil and no new owner on the horizon, it could be a long summer for all associated with the club.

The only parties benefitting from Derby’s administration are other clubs as they will be able to pick up players at a cut price fee which is sad to see for all Rams fans.

By contrast, given the quality that Byrne would bring at Championship level, this is something that the likes of Stoke and Millwall should surely be looking to take advantage of.