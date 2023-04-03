Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers may only have to pay a maximum of £300,000 to lure Burnley defender Jack McEvilly away from Turf Moor, according to yesterday's report from Football Insider.

The 16-year-old has already plied his trade for the Clarets' U21s side - and that could have put him on manager Vincent Kompany's radar already with some of their defenders including Jordan Beyer previously being sidelined by injury problems - with Taylor Harwood-Bellis also spending a considerable amount of time out of action.

However, he could potentially be on his way out of the Lancashire side in the coming months, with both Ange Postecoglou and Michael Beale's sides thought to have registered their interest in him.

But they aren't alone in their quest to seal a deal for him.

Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle United also interested in him

It has been reported by Football Insider that the Toffees, Man Utd and the Magpies are keeping tabs on him at this stage as the trio weigh up a move for him, though the former could potentially be at a disadvantage in this race if they are relegated to the Championship at the end of the campaign.

Crystal Palace are another interested team who are facing the drop, although their victory against Leicester City at the weekend was a big boost for them and Roy Hodgson who made the perfect start to his second managerial spell at Selhurst Park.

Brighton, however, are seemingly on the rise under Roberto De Zerbi and could be in a strong position to get a deal over the line, with Motherwell's Jevan Beattie coming in to train with the Seagulls recently and McEvilly also reportedly on the club's radar.

Something that won't work in the English sides' favour is the fact they face the prospect of forking out a seven-figure fee for the defender, something the Scottish teams won't be required to do.

And with this in mind, the Gers are believed to be confident of beating these English clubs to his signature.

What should Jack McEvilly's stance be?

A move to the Scottish top tier could be appealing, with a move to Ibrox potentially attractive for McEvilly considering Beale has worked with many youngsters before earlier on in his coaching career.

Although Steven Gerrard has to be commended for his success north of the border with the league title win perhaps the highlight of his reign, Beale and his coaching played a major role in that.

With this, you would back McEvilly to become a much better player during his time at Ibrox if he did link up with the ex-Queens Park Rangers manager, with the player potentially having a better chance of making a breakthrough there than at Everton, Man Utd, Newcastle and the other English teams.

Spending in the English top tier has continued to be massive and with the league arguably going from strength to strength, the 16-year-old's chances of shining at a senior level in England may be limited unless he takes two or three steps down.

In fairness to the Clarets, the defender could potentially benefit from staying where he is because he may have the chance to train under a former world-class centre-back in the future with Kompany thriving for both Manchester City and Belgium for much of his career.

With these factors in mind, both his current team and Rangers may be in a strong position in this race to get him tied down, though Celtic are the dominant team in Scotland that's something the teenager may bear in mind.