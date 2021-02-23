Adriano Basso makes bold claim about new Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson

Former Bristol City goalkeeper Adriano Basso has claimed that new Robins manager Nigel Pearson is the “perfect man” to take the club to the Premier League.

City announced last night that Pearson had been appointed their new manager, succeeding head coach Dean Holden who was sacked last week.

The 57-year-old will initially take the role until the end of the 2020/21 campaign but there is scope for him to lead the Robins long-term should he have success.

Pearson’s arrival has certainly been well received by City fans and it seems to have won around some former players as well, with Basso taking to Twitter to heap praise on the new manager at Ashton Gate.

That is the best news, I receive in the last 10 years in BCFC. Nigel is the perfect man to take Bristol City where,this great club deserves to be, PREMIER LEAGUE. — Adriano Basso (@Adriano_Basso16) February 23, 2021

The goalkeeper made more than 150 appearances for the Robins across a five-year stint at the club and was part of the side that won promotion to League One and then made it to the Championship play-off final.

He also briefly played under Pearson at Hull City during the 2011/12 campaign.

Basso has now retired from playing and is the goalkeeping coach at non-league side Grantham Town.

Are you Bristol City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club did City play twice in pre-season? West Ham Burnley Aston Villa West Brom

The Verdict

This is a bold claim but it is one that City fans will love to see from Basso, who remains something of a fan favourite at Ashton Gate.

As someone that has played for the Robins and under Pearson, the Brazilian is well set to provide a unique insight.

The new Robins coach’s first job will be to steady the ship in Bs3, with City having lost seven on the bounce and won just three of their last 14 Championship games.

At this point, it looks as if this season is just about ensuring his new club remain in the English second tier and then looking to make progress in the summer.