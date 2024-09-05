Adrian Clarke believes that Hull City's transfer activity in the closing stages of the summer window was rather impressive, as the club looks to progress forward.

However, on the pitch, it hasn't exactly been the start to Championship life that Tim Walter was hoping for, as City remain one of five current sides in the division who are in search of their first victory once the international break concludes next week.

Since taking the reins in June, Walter oversaw a high amount of player turnover from the squad which narrowly missed out on a play-off place on the final day of last season under Liam Rosenior, which saw plenty of star performers such as Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene move to Ipswich Town and Aston Villa in July among others, as well as seeing the likes of Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho depart following the conclusion of their respective loan spells.

This meant the German has had a major rebuilding task on his hands, with 15 new players coming through the door at the MKM Stadium, whilst 20 in total moved in the opposite direction.

Hull City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Giles Luton Town Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Permanent Marvin Mehlem SV Darmstadt Permanent Anthony Racioppi Young Boys Permanent Liam Millar FC Basel Permanent Finley Burns Man City Loan Mason Burstow Chelsea Permanent Charlie Hughes Wigan Athletic Permanent Oscar Zambrano L.D.U Quito Loan Chris Bedia Union Berlin Loan Gustavo Puerta Bayer Leverkusen Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan Kasey Palmer Coventry City Permanent Mohamed Belloumi Farense Permanent Abu Kamara Norwich City Permanent

Adrian Clarke left impressed by Hull City's latter transfer business

Speaking on the latest edition of the 'What The EFL?! Podcast' alongside Sam Parkin and Matt-Davies Adams, the former Arsenal academy graduate-turned pundit revealed his verdict on the business conducted by the Tigers late on in the window, which was an impressive one to say the least.

"Just a quick word on the late business done by Hull City," Clarke began.

"I wasn't really that impressed with their window right until the end," he stated. "They ended up getting Charlie Hughes from Wigan, who's a centre-half that I really like."

"They got Carl Rushworth, who was superb in goal for Swansea last season. Kasey Palmer, we know how good he is, and Abu Kamara, who was excellent at Portsmouth in the second half of last season," the pundit added.

Clarke concluded: "I think Hull closed the window spectacularly well!"

Hull City's late business highlights the potential within Tim Walter's squad

A number of the signings pinpointed by Clarke in his assessment of the late transfer activity in East Yorkshire does point towards a side that can offer high bundles of potential, especially with the additions of Hughes, Rushworth and Kamara in particular, although it does leave Walter with plenty of selection dilemmas at the same time.

Hughes was pinpointed as an ideal replacement for the aforementioned Greaves, and although the former Wigan man is yet to make his bow, the 20-year-old earned rave reviews for his performances at the Brick Community Stadium which also saw him named as captain on multiple occasions, as well as breaking into the England youth setup amid previous interest from the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Ipswich.

Hull also needed further creativity within their side despite the prior acquisition of Liam Millar, and Kamara definitely falls into that category after accumulating eight goals and ten assists whilst on loan at Fratton Park, whilst Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup admitted his feelings around the winger's exit from Carrow Road, penning a four-year deal with their divisional rivals.

"I'm still sad that he left, because I think he has potential to become a good player, and I think he would have been close and maybe also around the squad and the games that we played so far," the Dane stated.

Furthermore, the signing of Mason Burstow, who previously struggled for consistency at this level with Sunderland, also highlights a long-term project at MKM, but one which relies on short-term efficiency which Hull lacked in their opening four encounters.

Walter's men return to action against Sheffield United on Friday 13th September, as they look to address their stuttering start, buoyed by the imminent signing of free agent, Steven Alzate.