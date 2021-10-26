Adrian Clarke gives his insight on Cardiff City’s next appointment

It is crucial that Cardiff City get there next managerial appointment right or the possibility of League One football next season will increase substantially.

Chris Wilder appears to be the frontrunner with the bookmakers but there is a lot to consider in making the decision. The Bluebirds are looking precariously over their shoulders with just a two point gap and one spot between themselves and Hull City in 22nd, if there is not a significant upturn in performances then Cardiff may continue to drop like a lead balloon.

Adrian Clarke had his say on the board’s thinking when he appeared on the Totally Football League Show.

He said: “You’ve got to look at the sort of squad you’re going to inherit. It’s a squad that really lacks creativity, it’s lopsided.

“I think they might go with a younger guy that’s going to play an attractive style of football, but the problem with that is that the players are not really built for that. I’m not saying they can’t do it but he would need a lot of new faces in January and beyond.

“If I’m Wilder, I might swerve this one and wait for a more secure opportunity.”

After Neil Warnock, Neil Harris and Mick McCarthy it is going to be interesting to see which way Cardiff turn this time around.

The Verdict

In the club’s final season of parachute payments, third since relegation from the Premier League, the state of affairs is a bit of a sorry tale. The Bluebirds have failed to capitalise on the finances and momentum built when they won automatic promotion in 2017/18.

Making the play-offs under Neil Harris in 2019/20 has been the highlight in an otherwise pretty bleak two and a bit seasons.

All is not lost though, get this next appointment right and the Bluebirds can start looking up again, with assets in the squad there will be business to be done in January and there is no reason why this squad, with a couple of shrewd additions, cannot go on to compete for a top half finish this season.