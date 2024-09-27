Pundit Adrian Clarke has claimed that Callum O’Hare needs to be doing more for Sheffield United since joining the club in the summer from Coventry City.

The midfielder has started all six of the Blades’ Championship games so far this season, and has contributed two assists (all stats from Fbref).

Chris Wilder’s side will be aiming to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, and O’Hare could be key to those efforts.

However, he is yet to score his first goal for the club, after proving himself as a goal-scoring threat during his time at the Sky Blues.

In fact, the 26-year-old has only taken two shots from his six league appearances, highlighting a lack of threat so far with Sheffield United.

Callum O'Hare - Championship league shots and goals tally (per Fbref.com) Season (Club) Shots (on target) Goals 2020-21 (Coventry City) 60 (19) 3 2021-22 (Coventry City) 90 (33) 5 2022-23 (Coventry City) 18 (5) 0 2023-24 (Coventry City) 39 (18) 6 2024-25 (Sheffield United) 2 (0) 0 As of September 27th

Adrian Clarke highlights Callum O’Hare concern

Clarke is concerned by the fact that O’Hare has still only taken two shots in six games, and believes he could be contributing more to help improve the team’s attacking threat.

The pundit has warned that the team is becoming too reliant on Gustavo Hamer and Kieffer Moore, claiming other creative players like O’Hare need to be more involved in the final third.

“[Wilder] will probably be looking for a bit more from someone like Callum O’Hare,” said Clarke, via the What The EFL?! podcast.

“I noticed he’s had two shots this season, two shots! Callum O’Hare, unbelievable.

“They’re a little bit reliant on Hamer, who’s had 21, Kieffer Moore’s had 15 and then you’re scraping the barrel.

“The left-back, Harrison Burrows, is the next on seven, so they need a bit more from their other creative players.

“They need to join in, and offer a bit more of a threat.

“I think in the xG table, they’re very much mid-table, Sheffield United, so they need to create better chances, and be less reliant on Hamer.”

Sheffield United’s promotion ambition

Sheffield United will go into this weekend’s action sitting fifth in the Championship table, with a total of 12 points from 18.

The Blades were docked two points by the EFL before the season began, with the team winning four and drawing two of their opening six games for what should be 14 points.

Wilder’s side are one of three who remain unbeaten in the Championship, alongside leaders West Brom and fourth place Blackburn Rovers.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth in a 3pm kick-of on Saturday.

Callum O’Hare needs to be more involved for Sheffield United’s promotion hopes

Sheffield United have made a solid start to the season in terms of their results, but their performances haven’t quite hit the heights that we saw under Paul Heckingbottom when they were promoted in 2023.

Given the stiff competition in the Championship this year, the Blades will have to step up their game if they are to fight for a top two spot.

O’Hare will be central to that, as he needs to be getting more involved in the final third as that is where his game excels.

Two shots from six appearances is a huge decline in his tally from last year, where he took 39 from 31 games in the Championship, and scored six times.