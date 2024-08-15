Highlights Walsall face Swindon on Sat after strong start to season: unbeaten, penalty wins, but limited squad due to injuries.

Walsall will play their first away game of the new season on Saturday when they travel to the County Ground to face Swindon Town.

Mat Sadler's side have had an unbeaten start to their campaign, with an opening-day victory over Morecambe and a penalty shootout win against Exeter City in the Carabao Cup. They will hope to continue that against the Wiltshire side when they travel to the County Ground.

The Saddlers will be without defender Donervan Daniels, defensive midfielder Brandon Comley and striker Danny Johnson when they face Swindon. Still, there is a return to league action for Ronan Maher, who returned from suspension against Exeter in midweek.

The two teams have had similar records recently, while Swindon just edge the overall head-to-head with 40 wins to Walsall's 37: with 30 games ending in a draw.

Recent H2H Date Walsall 2-1 Swindon 16.4.24 Swindon 2-0 Walsall 16.9.23 Walsall 0-0 Swindon 14.3.23 Swindon 1-2 Walsall 26.12.22 Walsall 2-0 Swindon 9.8.22

Here's how the Saddlers might lineup on Saturday:

GK - Tommy Simkin

Tommy Simkin has been impressive in his two games for the Saddlers after joining from nearby Stoke City on a season long-loan.

His penalty save in the midweek shoot-out against Exeter was the highlight of his early Walsall career. However, his performances have matched that moment and Sadler will have complete faith in the shot-stopper to continue his fine performances against Swindon.

RWB - Connor Barrett

There were questions about whether Connor Barrett would be able to react to the step-up after he joined Walsall from non-league AFC Fylde but that was put to bed by the 22-year-old's performance against Morecambe.

There were some instances where Barrett's youth was evident but if he can consistently deliver a performance similar to his debut, it could significantly bolster Sadler's attacking options. This would not only create a potent threat on the right side of the pitch but also pose a challenging dilemma for the opposition.

RCB - Oisin McEntee

Oisin McEntee showed why Sadler had endless faith in him last season. The Irishman, who has recovered from his injury, put in a performance that Walsall fans grew to know from him last year, both in the league opener and during the Carabao Cup game against Exeter.

With the ability to play across the pitch, at centre-half, wing-back, and as a defensive midfielder, McEntee will be a versatile asset for Sadler. His impressive start to the season and his potential to add some attacking prowess on set pieces could give Walsall an edge in a tight game against the Robins.

CB- Priestley Farquharson

Priestley Farquharson played effectively against Morecambe while not being overly in the spotlight. His experience allowed him to limit the Morecambe attackers, and Mat Sadler will hope that he can continue this when the Saddlers face Swindon.

Farquharson's strength and heading ability allow for solidity at the back for Walsall, and his meandering runs upfield allow for a slight edge that could be easily exploited to help his team overcome a difficult challenge on the weekend.

LCB - Taylor Allen

Taylor Allen was the match-winner against Morecambe and added his long-range strike to an already impressive game on the opening day.

Allen's ability to pick out a long-range pass and push the Saddlers up the pitch will be beneficial in helping the Black Country team avoid defeat at the County Ground, while his defensive capabilities mean he can help control and deny the Swindon attackers.

LWB - Liam Gordon

Liam Gordon has started this season as he finished the last one. The Guyanese international has once again impressed from the left wing-back position, significantly impacting the team's attacking strategy and adding an extra force to the attack.

Sadler's faith in Gordon will allow him to complement attacking phases of play, in which he can deliver effective crosses and add to an attack that hopes to be more creative against Swindon.

CM - Ryan Stirk

Ryan Stirk was everywhere on the opening day. Sitting just in front of the defense, Stirk was a gateway for many attacks that the Saddlers created. Although his attacking threat was there, Stirk was equally as impressive when faced with an opposing attack.

His presence will be a reassuring sight for the Saddlers, as he is set to dominate the midfield. His tactical acumen will provide the more attacking players with the freedom to push forward while ensuring Walsall's control over this crucial area of the pitch.

CM- Jamie Jellis

Man of the match on the opening day and the scorer of a last-minute goal that kept Walsall in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Jamie Jellis’ start of his Walsall career has gone about as well as he could have dreamed.

Jellis created the most chances against Morecambe (FotMob) but was also defensively brilliant, constantly tracking back to halt the opposing team. Sadler will hope that Jellis can continue to blossom and will give Walsall an effective edge against Swindon.

CM - Charlie Lakin

Charlie Lakin put in a good display on the opening day and will hope that he can continue against Swindon. Lakin's contributions to attacks were not just significant but integral in pushing Walsall forward, a role that has the potential to excite and engage the fans.

Sadler, who brought Lakin in as a replacement for the departing Issac Hutchinson, will hope that the midfielder can get off the mark with either a goal or an assist, which could spark a successful campaign.

ST - Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon had a rollercoaster ride during the cup game against Exeter City. After missing the penalty, he might have fought that it would never happen for him, but his mentality showed when he stepped up to score the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

Sadler will hope that this breeds confidence in the attacker and that goals start to flo, and will hope that this starts in the team's first away game of the season.

ST - Albert Adomah

Albert Adomah could run any game he plays at this level. His ability is clear to see and he has looked lightyears ahead of any other player on the pitch so far. Adomah shows his brilliance with cheeky flicks and tricks, but his ability to read the game is his biggest skill.

Sadler’s acquisition of Adomah has already been rewarded, and it is without doubt that goals and assists will come for the Championship record appearance holder. His name appearing on the team sheet will give Walsall a positive boost that could help defeat Swindon at the County Ground.