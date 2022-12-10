Adomah starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Burnley on Sunday

QPR host league leaders Burnley on Sunday as the full Championship schedule resumes after the World Cup break.

It’s been a busy four weeks without a game at Loftus Road, with Mick Beale departing to take charge at Rangers and Paul Hall appointed caretaker boss while the search for a permanent replacement is ongoing.

The west Londoners will hope the break can help them right the ship as they have taken just one point from their last five games – a run that’s caused them to lose ground in the race for the top six.

They may well be out of the play-off places completely by the time they kick off on Sunday as many of the teams around them play tomorrow.

The hosts have certainly got their work cut out for them against a Burnley side that are one of the frontrunners for promotion to the Premier League this season.

With that in mind, here’s the R’s XI that we believe Hall will name at Loftus Road on Sunday…

Seny Dieng has returned from the 2022 World Cup after Senegal were knocked out by England and so should be in line to start against Burnley.

He could have a busy afternoon as the Clarets are the top scorers in the Championship this term, having scored 40 goals in 21 games, and will need his defence to be at their best.

Given it has served them well this season, Hall will likely stick with the 4-3-3 formation that Beale favoured with Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird as the two full-backs.

The R’s are spoilt for choice when it comes to centre-backs but Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie may well get the nod over Leon Balogun and Jake Clarke-Salter.

Sam Field has been an unsung hero for the R’s for some time and should anchor the midfield with captain Stefan Johansen and Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam ahead of him.

The Clarets are likely to dominate possession so the hosts midfield need to ensure they make the most of the opportunities they do get on the ball.

With Ilias Chair still at the World Cup with Morocco, Albert Adomah may start on the right flank with Chris Willock on the left and Lyndon Dykes through the middle.