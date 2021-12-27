Adomah starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Bournemouth today

QPR will be hoping to reclaim a spot in the Championship’s top six when they host Bournemouth later today.

The R’s, who have held a play-off place for the vast majority of this campaign thus far, slipped out of the division’s top-six yesterday afternoon, with Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough moving above them.

QPR have played the fewest number of games in the division this season, meaning they have games in hand on all clubs currently above them.

Mark Warburton’s side will be hoping that tonight’s clash could be a perfect opportunity to cut the gap from the automatic positions, as Bournemouth have struggled to maintain their early dominance in recent weeks.

Here, we take a look at how QPR could line up when the Cherries make the trip to the Kiyan prince Foundation Stadium this evening…

Seny Dieng has been a vital part of QPR’s success early in this season, with his shot-stopping abilities and composure when in possession being two of the more prominent attributes he has displayed throughout.

Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne and Yoann Barbet are likely to operate as the three centre-backs when Bournemouth visit tonight, with all three impressing so far this season.

Warburton told the club’s media that he is hopeful that he can recall Lee Wallace and Albert Adomah back into the side, with the 34-year-old pair both playing big parts in their wing-back roles this season.

The signing of Andre Dozzell is proving to be one of the better acquisitions of the summer transfer window in the entire division, with the 22-year-old showing his excellence since being called into the side.

He is likely to partner the more experienced figure of Stefan Johansen, with the pair forming an excellent working relationship this season.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are the likely candidates to start just ahead of the aforementioned duo, with the pair consistently putting in brilliant performances for the R’s this season.

Andre Gray should be deployed up to for the R’s, as his pace and relentless running could cause Bournemouth’s defence all sorts of problems, especially with the Cherries out of form.