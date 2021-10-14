Admiral Muskwe aligns personal Luton Town focus

Admiral Muskwe has been sidelined with an injury as of late but is determined to build-up his fitness and get back into action, as reported by the club’s official website.

The 23-year-old has featured in six games for the Hatters since his move to the side from Leicester over the summer and has looked fairly lively, bagging a goal against Stevenage in the EFL Cup along the way.

He’s also experienced in the Championship, having spent time with Wycombe Wanderers on loan back when they were still in the second tier. During his short stint with them, he bagged three more goals and looked a solid player in attack.

Now with Luton permanently, he was managing to get regular minutes with his new side until an injury put him on the sidelines. However, the player managed to feature for his team’s reserve side against Bournemouth Under-23s yesterday and he could soon be back in with a chance of a first-team spot – and the player will certainly hope so.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It was a good 60 minutes, good runaround, dust the cobwebs off a little bit, get some match minutes, build up my match fitness and that’s all I can really ask for in these games.

“As a forward you’re always looking to score every time you’re on the pitch, so I’m always happy to contribute with a goal.”

If he does manage to build up his match fitness – and prove he can bag the goals, even if it is against the Bournemouth Under-23 side – then there is no reason why he couldn’t force his way back into the first-team and back into boss Nathan Jones’ plans going forward this season.

The Verdict

Admiral Muskwe looks like a decent talent, is young and already has experience at Championship level. When he signed for the Hatters, it was a decent signing for the club and he looked like he was just getting into the swing of things before his injury.

He has the potential to become an important forward for Luton and could end up having good resale value for the side too. The injury is definitely a setback but with this news that he is now working back to full match fitness and also getting back in the goals, it is a positive for both the player and the fans who want to see him back in action for the first-team.