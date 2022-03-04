Admins, MSD Holdings + EFL: What is the latest with Derby County’s takeover situation?

As if Derby County fans didn’t have enough on their hands with the battle for Championship survival, the takeover saga continues to drag on.

It took a fresh turn last night after a week of warnings and concern as the EFL confirmed that Quantuma, the club’s administrators, have shown them a forecast that included they have “sufficient cash to trade until the end of the season”.

Whether that means they’ve secured another loan from MSD Holdings, which it was reported they were hoping to do on Tuesday, is uncertain.

It is a positive update given the concerns the EFL raised on Wednesday over the “very future” of the East Midlands club due to a lack of communication between the two parties.

However, it seems there is still a long way to go as the EFL added that it is clear the administrators still face “a number of challenges” as they look to confirm a preferred bidder and bring the club out of administration.

Earlier this week, Quantuma said they hoped to name a preferred bidder shortly and were considering offers made ahead of the deadline set by the EFL.

But supporters will take that with a pinch of salt because it has been five months since the club went into administration and on multiple occasions since they’ve been told that a takeover was close.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, American firm Carlisle Capital, and a consortium led by former Rams chairman Andy Appleby have all been strongly linked with a takeover in recent months.

While it is unclear whether the latter two parties made a bid before the deadline, Sky Sports has reported that Ashley did make a formal offer to buy the club while there are thought to have been enquiries from elsewhere.

The Telegraph has indicated the former Newcastle owner remains interested in a £50 million takeover despite plans to announce him as the preferred bidder last Friday falling through.

Fans will hope to have confirmation soon but things may be cleared up further in the next Supporters Charter Group meeting, which supporter group Black & White Together have revealed has been scheduled for 4.30pm on the 9th of March.