Administrators release first update after installation at Derby County

It’s official, the administrators are in at Derby County and the Rams now face an uphill task of getting themselves out of the Championship mire with the points deduction set to follow.

This day had been coming after news that the Rams had filed for administration, and the people tasked with helping the club trying to find a steadier financial footing and, eventually, new owners are now in place in the form of Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou, managing directors at business advisory firm Quantuma.

They’ve released their first update and statement on matters at the club, too, with Hosking having this to say via the Derby website:

“I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County FC today.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the finances of the club and its long-term ability to continue in its current form.

“We recognise that with the commencement of the 2021/22 season last month, this news will be of concern to stakeholders and fans, in addition to the city of Derby and the wider football community.

“We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward.

“Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures in the Championship this season and finding interested parties to safeguard the club and its employees.”

The Verdict

The day has come for Derby and now the hope has to be that new owners can be found as soon as possible and this famous old club of the English game can get on an even keel.

It’s been poor the way things have gone at Pride Park off of the field of late, and the players now need to give their all to give the fans something to cheer about.

