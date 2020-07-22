Administrator speaks as positive Wigan takeover update is issued

Wigan Athletic face a big few days in their recent history with on and off-field matters sharing the stage this week.

Tonight, they need to beat Fulham and hope results go their way in the Sky Bet Championship, with the potential for a 12-point deduction to be applied to their points tally – though there is set to be legal wranglings there.

Tomorrow, meanwhile, we seem set to potentially take a step closer to seeing the club get new owners.

Indeed, Matt Slater has shared this news on social media with Gerald Krasner, one of the club’s administrators, looking to get things sorted quickly:

Breaking: Wigan’s joint administrator Gerald Krasner says he has chosen a preferred bidder for the club & they have until noon tomorrow to agree terms, contracts must be exchanged by July 31, with completion ASAP, pending fit & proper process… — Matt Slater (@mjshrimper) July 22, 2020

The Verdict

What exactly is going to happen with Wigan in the coming days remains to be seen but this is at least one bit of positive news.

The Latics have got to get themselves a win tonight for safety’s sake, though it still remains to be seen what is going to happen with the points deduction, and then it’s all down to business tomorrow off of the pitch.

Evidently, progress has been made in terms of getting in new owners and now fans will be waiting to see what is going to happen with bated breath.