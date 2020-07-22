Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Administrator speaks as positive Wigan takeover update is issued

Published

4 mins ago

on

Wigan Athletic face a big few days in their recent history with on and off-field matters sharing the stage this week.

Tonight, they need to beat Fulham and hope results go their way in the Sky Bet Championship, with the potential for a 12-point deduction to be applied to their points tally – though there is set to be legal wranglings there.

Tomorrow, meanwhile, we seem set to potentially take a step closer to seeing the club get new owners.

Indeed, Matt Slater has shared this news on social media with Gerald Krasner, one of the club’s administrators, looking to get things sorted quickly:

The Verdict

What exactly is going to happen with Wigan in the coming days remains to be seen but this is at least one bit of positive news.

The Latics have got to get themselves a win tonight for safety’s sake, though it still remains to be seen what is going to happen with the points deduction, and then it’s all down to business tomorrow off of the pitch.

Evidently, progress has been made in terms of getting in new owners and now fans will be waiting to see what is going to happen with bated breath.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Administrator speaks as positive Wigan takeover update is issued

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: