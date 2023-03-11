Administration claim made as significant off-field Huddersfield Town development shared

Huddersfield Town could enter administration in the next week but there are interested parties in buying the club if that was to happen.

It’s been a dismal period for the Terriers since they lost the play-off final to Nottingham Forest in the previous campaign, with relegation seeming a strong possibility this season as they are six points from safety with ten games to play.

However, dropping down to League One could be all but confirmed if the Yorkshire side do enter administration, which the Sun has claimed is a possibility.

Although, it should be noted that the club would have to be in administration before Thursday for the 12-point deduction to be applied this season.

Whilst that is a very bleak outlook for Huddersfield, there was more positive news in the report as it states that AZ Alkmaar owner Rene Neelissen has instructed middlemen to do due diligence over a potential deal, whilst they also state there is interest from an American group.

So far though the price has proven to be problematic, with the Championship club open to offers.

The verdict

When you hear the possibility of administration this becomes very serious for Huddersfield and it’s understandably going to have the fans worried, so you would hope for some clarification from the club quickly.

Of course, there is good news in the update as it confirms there is interest in buying the club and it’s been apparent for some time that they are going to need new owners to progress.

This is one to monitor in the coming days and it will be interesting to see what happens but the uncertainty isn’t going to help Neil Warnock and the team.

