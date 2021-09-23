Adlène Guedioura makes claim over Sheffield United’s form

Sheffield United midfielder Adlène Guedioura has told The Star that he believes his new club are on the right path this season.

The veteran 35-year-old midfielder joined the Blades earlier this month on a free transfer and will now be looking to help his new side achieve their goal of gaining promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Guedioura of course is no stranger to playing in the Sky Bet Championship, with the Algerian having previously turned out for the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough over the years.

Now the midfield man has given his thoughts on the club’s form so far as they look to move up the league standings:

“The Championship is a long, long season. You have 46 games so even in January, you will never know who is going to go up or who’s going to go down, or be in the play-offs.

“The start was a bit slow but now we have a good squad of good players and good competition, positive competition. It’s going the right way and with the experience of the players and the managers, I believe we’re on the right path. Definitely.”

The experienced 35-year-old made his debut off the bench in the recent win over Hull City in the league and then made his full Blades bow against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Guedioura has signed a one year deal with his new side and will now be looking to make a lasting impact in English football once again.

The Verdict

As their last few games have shown in the league, the Blades have more than enough quality in their squad to shine in the Championship this term.

The likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Billy Sharp are really stepping up to the plate now and the momentum is definitely building under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Sheffield United are slowly getting closer to determining what their strongest team is on paper and it will be interesting to see if they start to make less changes to the starting line up moving forwards or not.

If they can keep on picking up convincing wins, they will certainly be on the right track.