Adkins must sort double deal this summer as Charlton begin to benefit from developing relationship: Opinion

Charlton Athletic take on Plymouth Argyle this evening in Sky Bet League One as they bid to keep their play-off challenge on track.

The Addicks have had an up and down season this year but things are in their hands right now in the third tier play-off fight and that is all they could have perhaps asked for as we head into the final matches of the campaign.

A big few weeks await, then, as well as a big summer window with Nigel Adkins getting the first chance to really shape his side.

Among his list of things to do, too, should perhaps be sorting out extensions, at least, to the loan deals of both Jayden Stockley and Ian Maatsen.

The former Hull boss has made a few changes to the side since arriving and one of the most eye-catching has been Maatsen playing down the right of the front three, with Stockley in the middle.

Indeed, it’s a relationship that appears to be flourishing with Maatsen buzzing around Stockley and picking up on his knockdowns and hold-up play.

It’s been an early feature of Charlton’s displays under Adkins and, indeed, it should only get better given it’s a set-up that is only weeks old – the relationship is very much still forming between them.

Of course, Charlton are at the mercy of Chelsea and Preston and what they want to do with the players but, if there are extensions or even permanent deals to be had, it’s something to be looked at.