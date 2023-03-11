“Adjusted to second-tier level with ease” – Sunderland hit with fresh player injury news: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland defender Aji Alese is set to miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury, the Black Cats have confirmed.

Alese joined the club back in the summer, signing from West Ham for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

Since then, the 22-year-old has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once in a 2-2 draw with Watford back in September.

However, the defender is not set to feature again this season as a result of his injury, in what is another fitness blow for the club, who have already lost the likes of Ross Stewart and Corry Evans for the remainder of the campaign.

But just how big a blow is it for Sunderland to lose the services of Alese for the rest of this season?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Marcus Ally

Along with Dennis Cirkin’s current absence from the Sunderland squad, Alese is a big blow for the Black Cats.

The former West Ham United man has adjusted to second tier level with ease this season and has been a dependable left back.

The 22-year-old is fairly limited in his current guise in terms of what he offers in the attacking third from left back, and in that Mowbray could adapt and find someone with a greater attacking skillset to play in the position, but in defending their own goal this could be a significant loss in the coming weeks.

Luke O’Nien could probably do a job slotting in at left-back on a short term basis, but that would take away from Mowbray’s options in central midfield.

If Cirkin can return ahead of schedule Alese’s absence will not be as detrimental as it could turn out to be.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could prove to be a considerable blow for Sunderland.

Alese has impressed since his arrival at the Stadium of Light, proving a solid and dependent operator in defence, so you do feel his presence in the backline will be missed, especially with Dennis Cirkin still absent in that area as well.

Indeed, the versatility that Alese provides with his ability to operate at both centre-back and left-back further increases this as a setback, since it costs the Black Cats two options in some way.

It also prevents the player himself from building on the momentum he has generated already this season, and so you feel this will be a particularly frustrating one for Sunderland, especially coming in the wake of those other setbacks in the fitness department.

Ned Holmes

This is the last thing Sunderland needed.

They’ve been unfortunate with injuries this season and have now lost Aji Alese, who was quietly having a fantastic season.

With Dennis Cirkin not yet ready to return, Tony Mowbray is going to have to get creative tomorrow against Norwich City and likely for a few games after.

Luke O’Nien filling in at left-back is the obvious call but will leave them a little unbalanced. 3

Sunderland are struggling for form and confidence at the moment so losing Alese is the last thing they needed.