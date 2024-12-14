This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche's future remains up in the air at the Stadium of Light, despite playing a key role in the midweek draw with Bristol City.

Promotion chasing Sunderland were staring down the barrel of a shock defeat on Tuesday night, after a second-half Luke McNally goal saw the Robins protecting a 1-0 lead as late as the 93rd minute. However, the fresh legs of Aouchiche, only entrusted with the final quarter-hour, drove down the left-hand side of the box and provided a perfectly weighted cutback to Patrick Roberts, who finished emphatically.

While the result will still feel very much like two-points dropped, the congested landscape of the second-tier race for automatic promotion means that any and every point could prove vital come May. Aouchiche's all-important contribution comes at an interesting time, as just this week Régis Le Bris seems to have given his blessing for the 22-year-old to leave the club this winter,

That said, Aouchiche's future hasn't necessarily been made any clearer following Tuesday. Alongside Abdoullah Ba and Nazariy Rusyn, he could be set to depart the club in the January transfer window. According to The Northern Echo, all three players will be made available in the winter market, which opens at the start of next month.

Regis Le Bris explained: "There are players who haven’t really been involved who could maybe leave in January. If you don’t have the opportunity to play, and you have an option with another club that is good for your development, then sometimes that is a good option to take and move on. We will see what happens."

The Sunderland verdict on Adil Aouchiche ahead of January

We asked FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his verdict on Aouchiche and whether he is disappointed at the news, given how he has been a regular in the top-flight of French football previously, whether he should stay, and if he should be utilised more by Le Bris.

He said: "It's funny you should say that after Adil Aouchiche with his performance on Tuesday after he came off the bench.

"He did quite well and got an assist. He is a funny one to look at.

"Could we see him in the squad more? Definitely, you could now.

"He's played and made a bit of an impact off the bench.

"I don't think you'll see him start yet, but come off the bench.

"I think he has had a bit of a strange relationship with Regis Le Bris.

"They didn't really get on when they were at Lorient together, so it is a bit of a strange one.

"But I could see him sticking around, to be honest. I do think he will be around until at least the summer.

"Not in January, but I could see him move back to France at some stage, in truth."

Aouchiche's Sunderland future

January is usually much quieter for clubs compared to the summer, although business does still get done. It's pointless keeping fringe players at the club who are unlikely to play and the wages saved on offloading Aouchiche and others could bring in a player or two that is able to contribute to the cause from January onwards.

However, he is talented. It may be a big month for him now to see whether the midfielder's significant midweek impression has changed his fortunes in the North East. As December fixtures begin to come thick and fast, could this be a window for Aouchiche to prove he can still make it at Sunderland.

He brings decent levels of versatility as a No.10, No.8 or winger. Although it hasn't been shown consistently, he is known for his creativity, vision, and technical ability. His best attributes include his dribbling, but also his ability to unlock defences with incisive passing, and composure in possession and tight spaces.

It may be few and far between, but he at least has the attributes to make an impact as a playmaker for Sunderland's attacking phases from the bench. His five goal contributions in 30 games last season, before the age of 23, highlight some potential to be unlocked yet.