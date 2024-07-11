Highlights Viveash departure could impact Coventry's growth.

New coaches may be a masterstroke or disaster.

Slow transfer activity as key signing Rudoni arrives.

Don Goodman believes Coventry City could live to regret the decision to let assistant coach Adi Viveash leave the club this summer.

The 54-year-old leaves the Sky Blues after seven years as Mark Robins’ right-hand man, during which City have seen a period of constant growth.

Having joined the club while they were preparing for a League Two campaign in 2017, the former Walsall man has helped to oversee two promotions in three seasons with the club, as they establish themselves as perennial playoff chasers in the second tier.

The coaching pair of George Boating and Rhys Carr have come in to join Robins ahead of the upcoming campaign after Viveash’s departure, but Goodman is yet to be convinced that the club have chosen the right way forward.

Adi Viveash "going to be a big miss"

Viveash had only signed a four-year deal with the Sky Blues back in the summer of 2023, so his departure after a post-season review at the club seems all the more puzzling.

City narrowly missed out on the playoffs in the previous campaign - having been a penalty kick away from the Premier League in the 22/23 season - as well as pushing Premier League side Manchester United all the way in the FA Cup semi-final.

Former player Boateng returns to the club he featured for as a player to fill the coaching void, while Carr moves across the Midlands having been previously employed at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When questioned on the big decisions made at the football club this summer, Goodman said: “The only people who will know what impact Adi Viveash's departure might have on the club are Mark Robins and those at Coventry City.

"It's (Viveash leaving) a bit of a mystery considering how long they've been together and the success they've had.

"Adi was hugely influential when it came to the day-to-day coaching, the tactics and was someone Mark Robins could bounce ideas off. He wasn't a 'yes man' and would bounce ideas back.

Coventry City's league finishes with Adi Viveash as assistant boss Season Divison League Finish 2017/18 League Two 6th (won the play-offs) 2018/19 League One 8th 2019/20 League One 1st (Covid-affected campaign) 2020/21 Championship 16th 2021/22 Championship 12th 2022/23 Championship 5th (lost play-off final) 2023/24 Championship 9th

"You'd think he's going to be a miss and can only assume this decision has been made by Mark Robins, who's decided he wants to move in a different direction. That's all that we can go off at the moment.

“I don't know too much about Rhys Carr who's come in from Wolves alongside George Boateng, but it's one of those calls that could either be a masterstroke or a disaster. We won't know until the season kicks off."

Coventry City transfer activity slow to start as Sky Blues make backroom changes

The arrivals of Boateng and Carr are about as much transfer business that has gone on with Coventry this summer, with the FA Cup semi-finalists biding their time with their summer dealings so far.

The key signing so far has been the arrival of attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town, with the former AFC Wimbledon man reportedly setting City back £5 million.

Defender Luis Binks has also joined the club on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell from Bologna last season, while young winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues has joined for Macarthur in the A-League.

While Rudoni will look to add to the side’s creative outlet, Robins will also be looking to replace the departing Callum O’Hare in the final third for the following campaign, following the playmaker’s decision to leave the club at the end of his contract.

Whether City will have the same spark after Viveash’s departure remains to be seen, with the proof very much going to be in the pudding once the next campaign gets underway.