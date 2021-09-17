Adeniran starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Shrewsbury on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to address their League One form tomorrow against Shrewsbury Town.

Darren Moore’s side started the season in fine fashion during the opening month, but have dropped off in recent weeks and fallen to back-to-back defeats.

That included a 3-0 loss at Plymouth Argyle last weekend, which has heightened pressure on this Saturday’s meeting with Shrewsbury, where a reaction is expected.

As our graphic shows, to get that reaction, we feel Moore needs to make two or three changes to add some bite into his midfield and attacking instinct out wide:

In terms of the defence, this unit of five were excellent during the opening month of the season. They kept clean sheets and were thriving when Wednesday were doing well. It makes sense for them to retain their place moving forward.

Moving up into the midfield is where we see the first change coming about.

Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing should continue in a 4-3-3, where they are joined by the returning Dennis Adeniran, who is back in training and ready to come into the side.

The 22-year-old offers something different to Bannan and Wing, which will resolve issues Wednesday had last week in losing the midfield battle.

In attack, Lee Gregory should retain his place, despite the fact Moore does have a number of options to try something different.

For us, though, it is out wide where there’s a need for change.

Moore could turn to Olamide Shodipo and Theo Corbeanu in an attempt to add some unpredictability to his attacking unit.

