Adeniran starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face AFC Wimbledon tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to back up their recent victory over Bolton Wanderers when they head to The Cherry Red Records Stadium tomorrow to face AFC Wimbledon.

Lee Gregory’s second-half strike at Hillsborough last weekend sealed all three points for the Owls.

Currently ninth in the League One standings, Wednesday could potentially climb into the play-off places if they beat Wimbledon on Saturday.

Whilst manager Darren Moore will be unable to call upon the services of Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Gibson and George Byers for this fixture due to their respective injury issues, the likes of Dennis Adeniran and Chey Dunkley will be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven.

Here, we take a look at how the Owls could line up against the Dons…

When you consider that Moore utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation last weekend, he may decide to stick with this particular set up on Saturday.

After missing the club’s clash with Bolton due to the fact that he was on international duty with Northern Ireland, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is likely to make his return to League One action against Wimbledon.

With Gibson being forced to watch on from the sidelines, Dunkley is expected to feature alongside Dominic Iorfa and Liam Palmer in central defence.

Meanwhile, Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown are set to occupy the full-back positions.

1 of 22 Jack Brown is the club's highest appearance maker. True False

Barry Bannan could be partnered in the heart of midfield by Adeniran who may be drafted in as Hutchinson’s replacement.

Adeniran has scored two goals for the Owls this season and will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in this weekend’s fixture.

If the midfielder delivers an eye-catching performance in this clash, he could potentially retain his place in the club’s side for the foreseeable future.

Callum Paterson is set to feature in the hole behind forwards Saido Berahino and Gregory.

Having netted the winning goal for Wednesday last weekend, Gregory will fancy his chances of adding to his goal-tally against a Wimbledon side who have failed to keep a single clean-sheet in the third-tier this season.