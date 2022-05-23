Aden Flint to Derby County: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Following Derby County’s relegation to League One and difficult season off the pitch, during the summer Wayne Rooney will be looking to strengthen his side as they look to come straight back up to the Championship.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, one of the signings Rooney is interested in making is Aden Flint who is leaving Cardiff City at the end of June when his contract expires.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in the Bluebirds side this season making 38 appearances and has even scored six goals and added two assists from centre-back.

Is it a good potential move?

This looks like a good signing from Wayne Rooney as his side look to add some experienced heads to their ranks.

Flint has plenty of experience across the football league having made over 400 appearances in his career and notably 246 for Bristol City.

Not only does he provide experience from that perspective but the defender was also part of the Bristol City side that gained promotion to the Championship in 2015 making 46 league appearances that season showing he knows what it takes to achieve promotion from League One.

Would he start?

Even though Flint is now 32-years-old, you can imagine he would be starting in most games for Derby.

Considering he was part of the starting XI 35 times this season, it shows he is still able to play regularly at that level and therefore you can imagine he would be able to do it again in League One for Derby.

Throughout his career, he has played regular football and therefore he knows what preparation needs to be done throughout pre-season to get himself ready for the season.

Obviously given the fact that Derby are trying to get their takeover through, the state of the side for next season is very unknown but with only two centre-backs in the squad as it stands and both older than Flint, you can imagine he has a good chance of being a starting player.

What does he offer?

As previously mentioned, the experience Flint can bring to this side will be invaluable as the Rams search for an immediate return to the Championship.

Furthermore with a rather young squad as it stands, the 32-year-old is able to serve as a leader in the side and help the younger players at the club with their development.

He is a solid defender and someone who will do the dirty work at the back to try and protect his team from conceding.