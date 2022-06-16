Aden Flint shares message with Stoke City supporters after sealing switch

Aden Flint has taken to Twitter to share a message with Stoke City’s supporters after sealing a switch to the bet365 Stadium.

As confirmed by Stoke’s official website yesterday, Flint has signed a one-year deal with the club which will commence on July 1st.

Cardiff City turned down the opportunity to offer the defender fresh terms earlier this month.

An experienced player, Flint knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in the Championship as he has played 258 games at this level during his career.

With the new campaign set to get underway at the end of July, the defender will be keen to prove his worth in pre-season to Stoke manager Michael O’Neill.

Having been forced to settle for a 14th place finish in the Championship standings earlier this year, the Potters will be aiming to make a positive start to the 2022/23 season.

After the club announced Flint’s signing, the defender admitted on Twitter that he is delighted to join Stoke and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

The defender posted: “Delighted to have signed for @stokecity.

“Looking forward to the challenge ahead and working hard for this great club.”

Delighted to have signed for @stokecity 🔴⚪️ looking forward to the challenge ahead and working hard for this great club ⚽️ #SCFC pic.twitter.com/CKxXhEK3hZ — Aden Flint (@AFlint4) June 15, 2022

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Stoke as they unquestionably needed to strengthen their options in the heart of defence following the departures of James Chester, Liam Moore and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

In the previous campaign, Flint made 4.4 clearances per game and won 5.6 aerial duels per fixture as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.02 in the Championship.

The 32-year-old will be able to provide an attacking threat from set-pieces as he scored six league goals for Cardiff last season.

By maintaining his fitness over the course of the upcoming campaign, Flint could potentially establish himself as a key player for Stoke.

O’Neill will now be looking to back up this signing by adding some players to his squad who he believes will be able to make a difference for the club next season.