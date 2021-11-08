Aden Flint sends message to Cardiff City fans as he reflects on his side’s latest display

Cardiff City defender Aden Flint has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for sticking by the team through what has been a tough period for the Welsh side in the Championship.

After going 10 games without a victory at this level, the Bluebirds finally gave their supporters something to shout about during last weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Despite falling behind in the first-half of this fixture, Cardiff demonstrated a great deal of character to turn things around on Saturday.

Kieffer Moore levelled proceedings in the 74th minute for the Bluebirds as he headed home from Joe Ralls’ delivery.

The Wales international then sealed all three points for his side in stoppage-time as he netted his fourth goal of the season.

As a result of this triumph, Cardiff moved up to 20th in the Championship standings.

Having guided the Bluebirds to a much-needed victory over Huddersfield, it will be intriguing to see whether caretaker boss Steve Morison is now a legitimate contender for the managerial vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium as the club have yet to draft in a replacement for Mick McCarthy.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Flint has admitted that it was good to get a victory after a tough few weeks in the Championship whilst he also praised the club’s supporters.

The defender posted: “Long overdue 3 points.

“Been a tough few weeks.

“Thank you for [your] continued support through good and bad times.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how poor Cardiff have been in the Championship in recent months, they will be hoping that this particular victory will be able to kick-start their season.

Flint will be looking to use his wealth of experience at this level to help his side push on following the international break.

Having made 237 appearances in the second-tier during his career to date, Flint clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus could prove to be a valuable asset for the Bluebirds this season.

Currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.22 in the Championship, the defender will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in Cardiff’s upcoming clashes with Preston North End and Hull City.