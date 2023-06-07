Aden Flint has admitted that he would love to secure a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The centre-back spent the second half of the most recent term on loan at Hillsborough, and also previously represented the Owls during the 2020/21 campaign.

Flint is currently on the lookout for a new club following Stoke City's decision to release him.

As confirmed by Stoke's official website, Flint will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

After only being utilised on nine occasions by the Potters in the Championship during the first half of the 2022/23 season, Flint sealed a temporary switch to Wednesday earlier this year.

The defender went on to help the Owls secure promotion to the Championship by making 20 appearances in the third tier.

Flint provided a crucial assist in the second leg of Wednesday's play-off semi-final with Peterborough United, which the club went on to win via a penalty shoot-out.

Owls boss Darren Moore opted against deploying the 33-year-old in the final, as his side sealed a 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

What has Aden Flint said about a potential reunion with Sheffield Wednesday this summer?

Making reference to his future, Flint has revealed that he is open to the possibility of a reunion with the Owls.

Speaking to The Star, the centre-back said: "I've had success now at this club.

"It's brilliant.

"It's a great group of lads, great staff with a great manager.

"The fans are unbelievable.

"I'd love to come back, of course I would, but we'll see what happens."

Should Sheffield Wednesday pursue a permanent move for Aden Flint this summer?

When you consider that the Owls will not have to pay a transfer fee for Flint, this would be a relatively risk-free move by the club.

Flint has featured on 267 occasions in the Championship during his career, and thus knows exactly what it takes to achieve success at this level.

While he failed to make a major impact for Stoke in this division last season, there is no reason why he cannot use his wealth of experience to his advantage in an Owls shirt if Moore opts to swoop for him.

Wednesday will need to bolster their options in this particular area of the pitch due to the fact that Ben Heneghan is set to leave the club later this month, and thus a swoop for Flint ought to be under consideration.