Bristol City have largely managed to make a lot of progress as a football club over the last decade or so with the Robins managing to establish themselves fully back in the Championship and redevelop Ashton Gate.

The Robins were relegated from the Championship during the last ten years with that relegation campaign coming in the 2012/13 season. They did not bounce back at the first time of asking, but in 2014/15 Bristol City managed to achieve the double success of winning promotion back to the English second tier and also claiming the Football League Trophy.

Since their return to the English second tier, the Robins have set about trying to make themselves promotion contenders as they eye up a Premier League place. To that end, investment has been made in the stadium and the playing squad, but despite a number of promising starts to seasons they have not finished higher than 8th since their return.

With so much achieved by the club in the last decade, here we have put together our dream Bristol City starting XI from the last ten years. The line-up will be 4-4-2.