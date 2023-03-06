Aden Flint identifies one thing that will really help Sheffield Wednesday’s title bid

Sheffield Wednesday defender Aden Flint believes that the club’s ability to continue to claim clean sheets in League One will help them achieve their aim of winning the title later this year.

The Owls possess the best defensive record in the third-tier this season as they have only conceded 22 goals in 33 games.

Since securing the services of Flint on a temporary basis from Stoke City in January, Wednesday have managed to prevent their opponents from finding the back of the net at this level on four occasions.

Darren Moore’s side’s latest shutout came during their meeting with Peterborough United on Saturday.

Wednesday secured all three points in front of their supporters at Hillsborough thanks to an own-goal from Nathan Thompson in the 60th minute of this clash.

Currently three points clear of Plymouth Argyle and eight points clear of Ipswich Town in the League One standings, the Owls will be aiming to extend this advantage over the course of the coming weeks.

Following his side’s victory over Peterborough, Flint addressed the club’s title hopes.

Speaking to The Star, Flint said: “We’re top of the table, and that’s where we want to stay.

“We put in the hard yards during the week to get days like this – these scrappy 1-0 wins but three points.

“Peterborough are no mugs, they were on a good run before they came into the game today [Saturday] and they’re trying to get into the play-offs.

“They had to go for it, really, but we deal with the team that are in front of us.

“Whether that’s a 1-0 win or we’re beating teams 5-2.

“It’s good, and it’s a good place to be at the minute.

“The manager was a defender himself, so you can tell that he likes his clean sheets.

“Obviously goals win games, but clean sheets win titles – so if we can carry on like this then we won’t be far off.”

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

The Verdict

Flint makes a valid point here as if Wednesday continue to produce impressive defensive displays between now and the end of the season, there is every chance that they will win the title.

Having claimed their 20th league clean sheet of the season during their clash with Peterborough, the Owls will be confident in their ability to deliver the goods in this particular area of the pitch against Portsmouth this weekend.

Flint is likely to feature for the Owls in this fixture after being given the nod to start against Posh.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.01 in League One, the defender clearly knows what it takes to thrive at this level and thus it would not be at all surprising if he produces yet another assured display for his side on Saturday.