Queens Park Rangers have brought in several new signings this summer to strengthen Marti Cifuentes' squad for the 2024/25 campaign, and they could be in the market for one or two further additions before the end of the transfer window.

The Rs have signed a number of new players during the summer transfer window, including Zan Celar, Jonathan Varane and Karamoko Dembélé, as head coach Cifuentes looks to build on securing Championship survival last term during his first full season in charge at Loftus Road.

QPR got off to a disappointing start on the opening day of the new league season, suffering a 3-1 defeat at home to West Bromwich Albion, and they will hope that a couple more exciting new arrivals can help them pick up better results in their upcoming games, with difficult trips to Bramall Lane, Kenilworth Road and Hillsborough all included in the Hoops' first five fixtures in the second tier.

Let's take a look at a few signings that QPR have made in August during previous seasons, which supporters will hope the club can emulate before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Adel Taarabt

Adel Taarabt first signed for QPR on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, before the move was made permanent on the 5th of August 2010 for a reported fee of £1m.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a memorable spell in West London, scoring 34 goals and assisting 40 in 164 appearances, while his ability on the ball and unpredictability made him one of the most entertaining players in English football on his day.

He starred as QPR achieved promotion to the Premier League, and was named Championship Player of the Season for the 2010/11 campaign, before making an impact for the club in the top flight as well.

If QPR sign a player who can make anywhere near as much of an impact as Taarabt did for QPR in the Championship, they will have done very well.

Charlie Austin

Charlie Austin signed for QPR from Burnley on the 1st of August 2013, with the club looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following relegation the previous season.

He was a regular source of goals during his time at Loftus Road, and scored 20 in all competitions during his debut season as the Rs returned to the top flight via the play-offs in 2014.

Charlie Austin's record during his first spell at QPR (Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances League goals (including play-offs) 2015/16 Championship 16 9 2014/15 Premier League 35 18 2013/14 Championship 34 19

The striker left the club to join Southampton for a fee in the region of £4m in January 2016, having been prolific for QPR in both the Championship and the Premier League.

QPR currently have Lyndon Dykes, Michael Frey, and Celar as options up front, but if they sign another forward who can provide a goal return similar to Austin's in the second tier, it would be a very good addition.

Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze signed for QPR on the 3rd of August 2016, joining the club's Elite Development Squad following spells at Arsenal, Fulham, Reading, and Millwall during his youth career.

He went on to make 112 appearances for QPR's first team, and made an impressive 22 goal contributions in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, his final season at Loftus Road.

Eze made a £20m move to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020 and has since gone on to become an England international.

If QPR can sign a youngster for free this summer who stars in the Championship and goes on to be sold for a significant transfer fee in a few years, as was the case with Eze, it would be an excellent piece of business.