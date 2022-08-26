Adebayo starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Sheffield United tonight

Luton Town take on Sheffield United this evening in the Sky Bet Championship in what should be an excting game.

The two sides have had different starts to the campaign with the Blades top of the table having had a great opening to the season, whilst Luton are in the bottom half of the table.

Two sides that were play-off contenders last year, though, this should still be a close game and Nathan Jones will be telling his players that a win here could really kickstart their season, given how much it would shoot them up the table.

Here’s the XI we can see Jones playing:

Should Luke Freeman play, it will be fascinating watching him take on his former side, especially given it didn’t massively work out for him at Sheffield United.

There are plenty of good players in the Hatters’ team to cause the Blades issues, too, but it will still be difficult given the quality their opponents have.

It’s set up to be a great game this evening, then, as we kick off another weekend of Championship action.