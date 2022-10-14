Adebayo starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face QPR on Saturday

Luton Town will be keen to build upon the point that they earned in last weekend’s clash with West Bromwich Albion when they face Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

The Hatters have embarked on a five-game unbeaten run in the Championship since suffering a defeat to Wigan Athletic last month and currently 10th in the league standings.

Set to face a QPR outfit who have won their last three league fixtures and are level on points with leaders Sheffield United, Luton know that they will need to be at their best in order to have a chance of securing a positive result at Kenilworth Road.

It will be intriguing to see whether Hatters manager Nathan Jones decides to make any alterations to the team that he selected to field against West Brom.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Luton could line up against QPR on Saturday…

Having deployed the 3-5-2 formation against West Brom, Jones may opt to stick with this system on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath claimed his fifth clean-sheet of the season last weekend and will be keen to add to this tally against QPR.

Sonny Bradley will be accompanied in the heart of defence by Tom Lockyer and Dan Potts who impressed in this particular role in the club’s clash with the Baggies.

Amari’i Bell and James Bree are set to feature in the wing-back positions for Luton tomorrow.

Jones may opt to freshen up the midfield by handing Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu a start alongside Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell.

Carlton Morris, who has scored five goals for Luton this season, will feature alongside Elijah Adebayo in a two-striker formation.

After managing to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in the Championship last season, Adebayo would have been hoping to make a barnstorming start to the current campaign.

However, the forward has instead struggled for form in a Luton shirt despite featuring regularly for the club in the Championship.

Having netted a brace in Luton’s draw with Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road earlier this month, Adebayo will be determined to replicate this performance in his side’s showdown with QPR tomorrow.

