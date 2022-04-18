“Adds something different” – Romaine Sawyers could yet have a future at West Brom following Stoke City loan spell: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Romaine Sawyers has enjoyed a successful stint on loan with Stoke City this season.

The West Brom player has become an important player for the Potters, playing 21 times in the Championship this campaign.

Journalist Josh Holland told Football League World that he believes he could be of use to his parent club going forward.

Here, we ask our FLW pundits whether the 30-year old could play a big role at the Hawthorns next season…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If I’m being honest, it’s hard to see Romaine Sawyer’s having a big impact at West Brom next season when there’s doubt about him even being there.

He’s done okay on loan at Stoke City, but I wouldn’t say he’s at the level where he should return to West Brom and be the first name on the team sheet or anything like that.

His contract is also up this summer too, and with West Brom yet to trigger an extension they hold, it begs the question – do they even value him at all going forwards if they’re even pondering the possibility of allowing him to leave the Hawthorns for free?

Steve Bruce is reported to be a fan of the 30-year-old, but, with speculation over his future with the club, it’s hard to commit to saying he’ll be a big player for the Baggies next campaign and going forward.

Billy Mulley

There is certainly scope for Romaine Sawyers to remain a West Brom player over this summer.

He is a player that has shown his evident quality in England’s top two divisions over the last few years, and whilst he was not in Valerien Ismael’s plans, Steve Bruce has admitted to being a fan.

Sawyers brings an excellent technical ability and composure to the midfield position, whilst he possesses the athleticism to dominate duels against his opposition.

He is someone that adds something different to West Brom, and in my eyes, he would feel like a new signing.

If no fresh deal is agreed, then another Championship club could gain a very impressive midfielder who can certainly play a big part at the top end of the division.

Ben Wignall

I guess this highly depends on who is in charge at The Hawthorns next season.

Valerien Ismael clearly didn’t want the Saint Kitts and Nevis international around which is why he sent him on loan to Stoke City, but injuries have ruined his season at the Potters.

Sawyers played a big part in West Brom’s promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20 under Slaven Bilic but in Alex Mowatt, the Baggies have a similar but younger player nowadays.

At 30 years old, Sawyers should be either in his peak years or he may have already hit them, so he will be an asset for someone in the Championship – however I can’t see that being for West Brom and I think the hierarchy may make the manager’s decision for them when it comes to Sawyers and his contract.