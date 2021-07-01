Additional development shared in Arsenal’s big-money pursuit of Sheffield United man

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic will have talks with Aaron Ramsdale after Euro 2020 to discuss the future of the keeper.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Blades stopper as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department going into the new season and it’s been claimed that an offer will be lodged by the Londoners in the coming weeks.

And, whilst the Championship side don’t want to sell, the Sheffield Star has revealed that Jokanovic wants to talk to Ramsdale to get a clear indication of what the keeper is thinking.

Interestingly, the update also states that the club’s stance on a potential transfer could be influenced by the keeper, meaning if he wants to go then they would consider a sale.

However, regardless of how the meeting works out, the Blades are sure to demand a substantial fee for Ramsdale, who joined for around £18.5m from Bournemouth 12 months ago.

After a tough start to life back at Bramall Lane, he was one of few to enhance their reputations as Sheffield United were relegated from the top-flight last season.

The verdict

This makes sense from Jokanovic’s perspective as he will want a squad that is fully committed to helping the side win promotion.

The prospect of joining Arsenal, even if it’s as a backup initially, is going to appeal to Ramsdale, so it would be understandable if he’s had his head turned somewhat.

So, if the Gunners stump up the cash, a tough decision may need to be made in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.