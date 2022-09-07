“Adding more goals and assists to his game” – Sheffield United fan pundit reveals which Blades youngsters he is excited about

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have had a strong start to the season under Paul Heckingbottom.

Eight games into the campaign, the Blades sit top of the Championship standings having put seventeen points on the board at this early stage.

What is perhaps exciting is that there are several talented young players in and around the first team squad at present whilst doing so.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse if there were any young players at Bramall Lane that he was particularly excited about.

“Iliman Ndiaye is an excellent player,” Owain told FLW.

“He’s playing week in, week out and has this year become our most important attacking player.

“He’s exciting on the ball and he’s this year adding more goals and assists to his game.

“If you’re talking youngsters that are yet to break into the first team squad I believe Will Osula will have a really good year out on loan at Derby as he looked really promising in his cameos last year.

“I also believe we’ll be seeing a lot more of Oli Arblaster in the first team throughout the season.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear our fan pundit discuss Iliman Ndiaye in such a glowing light.

The young attacker has clearly come on leaps and bounds ahead of this season and he is looking a real threat so far.

So far, he has four goals in eight appearances and as Owain points out, is fast becoming the most important attacking player in Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Will Osula is yet to get going at Derby having made a late loan move to Pride Park, but his development, as well as Ndiaye’s, will be interesting to watch and monitor for the rest of the season.