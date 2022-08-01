“Added competition could be what Travers needs” – Bournemouth show interest in Bristol City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bournemouth are eyeing a move for Dan Bentley from Bristol City this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Scott Parker believes the Championship shot-stopper can give adequate competition to Mark Travers between the sticks.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 29-year old would be a good signing for the Cherries…

Marcus Ally

Bentley more suits a third choice goalkeeper option in the Premier League in my opinion.

The Cherries probably do need a more senior backup option in the squad, but it feels unlikely that Bentley could make Travers worry about his place in the side.

The 29-year-old has been very up and down in his time at Bristol City and is one of the most inconsistent goalkeepers in the second tier.

With only one year left on his deal at Ashton Gate he may represent value in the market for Scott Parker to exploit, but in terms of challenging for starts in the top-flights, it seems unlikely that Bentley would be able to keep Travers on his toes, a more proven option at the level could be a better choice.

Alfie Burns

It feels like a very obvious signing for Bournemouth to be targeting.

With Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier through the door now, bringing in someone like Bentley would be a modest continuation of what Bournemouth have been trying to achieve all summer.

Bentley comes in to challenge Travers for a starting berth and gives Scott Parker’s squad a more competitive look – it makes sense.

Whether Bentley is a Premier League player, we don’t know as we’ve never seen him at that level. He’s been good in the Championship without ever truly standing out.

He’s got a mistake in him, like all goalkeepers do, but he also pulls out some very good performances alongside that.

It’s not the worst move in the world and you can see how the player might fancy it.

Declan Harte

Travers had an impressive season for Bournemouth as the team earned promotion to the Premier League last season.

But the Irishman has never quite convinced that he is a top flight quality goalkeeper.

Bringing in the pressure of added competition could be what Travers needs to really find his best form.

Bentley would be a solid back-up keeper who could step in if needed and could be available at a relatively low cost.

But he is not good enough to take up the mantle over a 38-game season in the Premier League.

If a true upgrade is being sought to replace Travers, then Bournemouth will need to find a better alternative than the Bristol City man.