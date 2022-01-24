‘Add an extra 0’ – Many Derby County fans react as Nottingham Forest submit bid for Rams star

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to sign Derby County right-sided player Festy Ebosele, as per a report from the Mail on Sunday.

The report states that a £500,000 bid was made by the Reds, with Ebosele believed tho have rejected the approach himself.

The Mail on Sunday have claimed that there is also Premier League and Serie A interest in the 19-year-old after an excellent first half of the season with the Rams.

1 of 25 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Being as competent at right back as he is on the wing, Ebosele has adapted to regular Championship football excellently, proving to be a real bright spark in Wayne Rooney’s side.

Derby, who currently sit in the relegation zone as a result of a 21 point deduction, have fought brilliantly on the pitch, however, their off the field struggles could lead to several departures of integral players this month.

It remains to be seen what kind of squad Rooney will be left with when the transfer window slams shut a week today, as rumours continue to circulate regarding some of Derby’s brightest talents.

Here, we take a look at how Derby fans on Twitter have reacted following news that Forest have submitted a bid for the 19-year-old and that he has rejected the approach…

Are they buying him or his boots? https://t.co/OEqeBnSnAh — Matija (@matijakrajnik92) January 24, 2022

The nerve of that offer https://t.co/J6K3hVDLP2 — Sam (@dcfclakey) January 24, 2022

Walks into their starting 11 and they’re offering that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PMBu1E3GtA — Jacob Rolo 🇬🇧 (@jacob_rolo) January 24, 2022