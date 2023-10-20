Highlights Southampton's form has improved in recent weeks, as they are now unbeaten in their last three matches.

Southampton's defense has been struggling, with only one clean sheet this season.

Several key players, including Armstrong and Smallbone, have been consistent starters for Southampton and are likely to feature in the match against Hull.

Southampton take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

The Saints suffered four consecutive defeats in September, but their form has improved in recent weeks, and they are unbeaten in their last three matches.

However, it was a frustrating afternoon for Russell Martin's side as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rotherham United at St Mary's prior to the international break.

Stuart Armstrong gave Southampton the lead in the second minute, but despite the hosts' dominance, they could not extend their advantage, and they were punished when Jordan Hugill equalised in the 74th minute to secure a share of the spoils for the Millers.

The Saints currently sit 10th in the table, one point from the play-off places, and they are level on points with Hull ahead of this weekend's game.

It will be a tough test against the Tigers, and Liam Rosenior's side will be looking to return to winning ways after a run of three games without a win.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Southampton could line up against Hull.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has been the Saints' first choice goalkeeper this season, starting every league game so far.

Southampton have kept just one clean sheet this campaign, but Bazunu will be hoping for another shut-out this weekend.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters remained at St Mary's following relegation this summer, and Martin will be delighted to have kept hold of him after his impressive displays this season.

The 26-year-old has been an ever-present in the league so far, and he has looked a threat going forward.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

It was a huge coup for Southampton to land Harwood-Bellis' signature this summer, with the defender completing a season long-loan move from Manchester City.

Harwood-Bellis, who won the Championship title last season during his loan spell at Burnley, has established himself in the team in recent weeks, starting the last six games.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek was loaned out to Aston Villa at the start of last season, but he has been a regular for the Saints since being recalled from Villa Park in January.

The 27-year-old has featured in all but one league game so far, and with captain Jack Stephens sidelined, he will partner Harwood-Bellis at the heart of the defence once again.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning followed Martin from Swansea City to Southampton this summer, but he has struggled to produce his best form since his arrival at St Mary's.

The 27-year-old was dropped for the game at Middlesbrough last month, but he regained his place the following week, and he should start against the Tigers.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone spent last season on loan at Stoke City, but he has established himself as one of the Saints' key players since his return to St Mary's this summer.

The 23-year-old has started every game when fit, and he looks to be one of the first names on Martin's team sheet.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes made the move to Southampton on loan from West Ham United this summer, reuniting with Martin after the pair worked together previously at Swansea.

The 24-year-old described the boos from Saints fans after the draw against Rotherham as "absolutely mental", and he will be keen to help his side return to winning ways against Hull.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong has struggled to nail down his place in the team this season, but he has started the last three games.

With two goals in his last two appearances, the Scotsman is likely to keep his place.

RW: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong is the joint-top scorer in the Championship having scored seven goals in his first 12 appearances, while he has also provided one assist.

The 26-year-old has played in a host of positions this season, including in midfield, out wide and up front, and he has worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions in Stephens' absence.

ST: Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz was deployed in a central striker role in the victories against Leeds United and Stoke, but he found himself back on the bench against Rotherham.

With Che Adams' struggles in front of goal continuing, Alcaraz could come back into the team this weekend.

LW: Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana became the Saints' record signing when he made the move from Rennes in January for £22 million, but he has failed to make an impact at St Mary's so far.

However, Sulemana has started the last three games, and he will be keen to start repaying the club's significant investment in him.