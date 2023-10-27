Highlights Southampton are currently on an unbeaten streak in their last five games after a draw against Preston.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will be looking to record another clean sheet this weekend, having only kept one this season.

Adam Armstrong, Southampton's top scorer, is likely to be the captain and play on the right against Birmingham.

Southampton take on Birmingham City at St Mary's in the Championship on Saturday.

The Saints suffered four consecutive defeats in September, but they are now unbeaten in their last five games after the 2-2 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale on Wednesday night.

Kyle Walker-Peters gave Southampton the lead in the first half, but the Lilywhites turned the game around in the second half thanks to goals from Milutun Osmajic and Brad Potts.

It had looked like Russell Martin's side were heading for defeat, but they salvaged a point in the sixth minute of stoppage time when goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu's header deflected in off Ched Evans.

Southampton currently sit fifth in the table, but they are 10 points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 15 points behind leaders Leicester City.

The Saints face a Birmingham side who have lost both games since the controversial decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney earlier this month.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 by Hull City at St Andrew's on Wednesday night, and after sitting sixth at the time of Eustace's departure, they are now 12th in the table, two points from the play-off places.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at how Southampton could line up against Birmingham.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has been the Saints' first choice goalkeeper this season ahead of Alex McCarthy and Joe Lumley, starting every league game.

The 21-year-old will have been delighted with his involvement in the late equaliser against Preston, but having kept just one clean sheet this season, he will be determined to record another shutout this weekend.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters remained at St Mary's this summer following relegation, and he has been an ever-present in the league so far.

The 26-year-old has impressed with his attacking threat down the right, and after a goal and an assist in his last two games, he will be keen to continue his fine form.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis missed the game against Preston with a hamstring injury, but Martin is hopeful that he will be available for the visit of Birmingham.

Mason Holgate deputised at centre-back in midweek, but should Harwood-Bellis be available, he is likely to come straight back into the team.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek spent the first half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, but he has been a regular for the Saints since being recalled from Villa Park in January.

The 27-year-old has featured in all but one game so far this season, and he will start once again against the Blues.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning missed the game against Preston in midweek due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the previous match against Hull, but he is available again this weekend.

James Bree impressed at left-back in Manning's absence, but the 27-year-old should regain his place.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone spent last season on loan at Stoke City, but he has established himself as an integral part of the Saints' team since his return to St Mary's this summer.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances this season, and he looks to be one of the first names on Martin's team sheet.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes joined the Saints on loan from West Ham United this summer, reuniting with Martin after the pair worked together previously at Swansea City.

The 24-year-old was forced off with a migraine against Preston on Wednesday night, and Martin will be hoping he has recovered in time to face Birmingham.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong has played a key role in Southampton's recent revival, scoring two goals in his last four games, but he was dropped to the bench against Preston in midweek.

Martin revealed that he was keen to manage Armstrong's minutes after being away on international duty with Scotland, but he should come back into the starting line-up on Saturday.

RW: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong is the Saints' top scorer this season having netted seven goals in 13 appearances.

The 26-year-old is likely to be deployed on the right once again against Birmingham, and he will wear the captain's armband in the absence of Jack Stephens.

ST: Carlos Alcaraz

Southampton could be without striker Che Adams this weekend, with Martin revealing that he was substituted after picking up an injury against Preston on Wednesday night.

Should Adams be unavailable, midfielder Alcaraz could play as a number nine having performed well in the role in the recent victories over Leeds United and Stoke City.

LW: Ryan Fraser

Despite scoring the late winner against Hull on Saturday, Fraser remained on the bench against Preston in midweek, with Samuel Edozie starting on the left.

However, Edozie was substituted after just 58 minutes, so Fraser could be handed an opportunity this weekend, although Kamaldeen Sulemana will also be pushing for a start.