The summer transfer window certainly proved to be an eventful one at Southampton.

Following the Saints' relegation to the Championship from the Premier League at the end of last season, there was plenty of change at St Mary's.

No fewer than 13 senior players left the club, while eight more were brought in, to try and give new manager Russell Martin a squad capable of pushing for an immediate promotion back to English fotball's top-flight for next season.

However, given the Saints currently sit tenth in the Championship table, 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion places, there may need to be some more fine-tuning done to the squad, once the market reopens in January, if they are to be successful with that during the current campaign.

Meanwhile, there are certain members of the Saints' current squad, whose ability means they may once again attract attention from elsewhere at the turn of the year, which could be the point when they move on from the club.

But just which players could be the focus of some key business for Martin's side come the turn of the year?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at one incoming and two outgoings at Southampton, come the January transfer window.

3 Out: Kyle Walker-Peters

Given his clear Premier League quality, it did feel like something of a coup for Southampton to have kept hold of Walker-Peters by the time this summer's transfer window closed.

However, the right-back was not without his other potential suitors, with the likes of Arsenal, Fulham, Roma and Lens all linked with a move for the England international.

Those could all be appealing destinations for Walker-Peters, and they ought to have the funds available to make a deal happen, meaning it could be hard for Southampton to retain his services again come the turn of the year.

2 Out: Che Adams

Another Southampton player who became the subject of much speculation during the summer window, was striker Che Adams.

The Scotland international was at one point reported to be closing in on a move to Everton, while Wolves were also credited with a late interest in his services, although no move to any club ultimately materialised for the striker.

However, given striker's are always in high demand, and considering the facts Adams is yet to sign a new contract at St Mary's, there is an argument that the door may still be open for him to make a move elsewhere come January.

1 In: Nathan Wood

Russell Martin did play on his Swansea connections over the summer with the signings of Ryan Manning and Flynn Downes, who both played under him at the Welsh club.

There were also others from the Swans he was linked with, one of which was Nathan Wood, with the Saints reportedly making multiple bids for the centre back.

Given Wood was apparently keen to reunite with Martin as well, that may mean there is a chance for Southampton to get this done again in the summer, especially considering the 21-year-old is into the final year of his contract with Swansea, making January their last chance to cash in on him.