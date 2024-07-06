Despite a solid start to the transfer window, with the additions of Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates, Derby County are in need of getting more bodies into the club as they get ready for the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

After winning promotion on the final day of the League One season, Derby are lacking in numbers after losing a substantial number of their promotion heroes.

With the likes of Max Bird, Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith and Louie Sibley all parting ways with the Rams, they have a busy summer ahead to replace key stars in a number of positions.

While others have moved on, Paul Warne has enticed James Collins, Liam Thompson, Tom Barkhuizen and Craig Forysth to stay on for at least one more season, as they fight to stave off relegation from the Championship in their first season back in the second tier for two years.

Derby CEO, Stephen Pearce expressed his desire to be a competitive force in the division back in March at a forum. From BBC Radio Derby's Dominic Dietrich's 'X' account, he said: “We’re not there to make up the numbers, we want to compete, and we will make sure there is a competitive wage bill and squad to do that.”

With a lack of goalkeepers and midfielders, the Rams will need to act fast to build their squad to hit the ground-running on Friday 9 August, away at Blackburn Rovers.

Lukas Jensen

Lincoln City's Lukas Jensen, 25, finished as the runner-up to the Rams' Joe Wildsmith in last season's League One Golden Glove award with 19 clean sheets.

Despite playing in the third tier for just two years, the Dane has quickly gained a reputation for his solid shot-stopping and command of the box, two attributes that were recognisable in Wildsmith as well last term.

At just 25, Jensen is yet to enter his prime, and could be the perfect replacement for Derby's previous number one goalkeeper. With a save percentage of 77.2% in League One, he has proved his reliability and helped prevent 6.45 goals in his 45 appearances last term.

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper's performances helped the Imps in their play-off push at the back end of the 2023/24 campaign, missing out on a chance at promotion after a final day loss to Portsmouth.

Following this, Jensen was crowned Lincoln's Player of the Season in his first year at the club following his release from Burnley last summer, but with the promise of Championship football at Derby, an offer from Warne may be too hard to turn down.

With just one year left on his contract, it could be a shrewd piece of business for the Rams who pride themselves on a strong defensive core, one that conceded only 37 goals in League One as they finished as runners-up.

Lukas Jensen Lincoln City Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Games Played 45 Clean Sheets 19 Save Percentage 77.1% Goals Conceded 39 Errors Leading to Goals 2 High Claims 93

Jack Currie

Jack Currie, 22, was a key star in AFC Wimbledon's League Two campaign in 2023/24, playing nearly 3,400 minutes across 39 games.

Although Derby have cover in the left-back position through Callum Elder and Craig Forsyth, Currie offers a younger option for Warne, and one that can hone his talents at Pride Park and go on to become a key part of the club's success in the future.

The addition of Ben Osborn has complicated the Rams' left-hand side, with fans unsure of the position that the former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United man will play in. However, with the adaptability of Osborn, who is able to play in midfield, Currie could be a terrific signing for Derby as they look to lower the age of the team.

The Rams averaged the oldest squad in League One last season at 28, something that will need to be altered hugely in the coming seasons. At just 22, he adds more youth, and a long-term contract would be perfect for both parties.

Currie provides defensive stability, as well as an attacking quality, with consistency that Derby have perhaps lacked in their two years in the third tier. The left-back won 65.9% of his tackles in League Two with AFC Wimbledon, while also creating 33 chances - proving his reliability on both fronts.

Jack Currie AFC Wimbledon Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 39 (38) Goals (Assists) 1 (1) Chances Created 33 Tackles Won 56 Duels Won 243 Successful Crosses 29

Ebou Adams

Already a player in the hearts of Derby fans everywhere, 28-year-old Ebou Adams spent the latter half of last season on loan at Pride Park from Cardiff City, playing a major role in the club's promotion.

Now back with his parent club, it is imperative that Warne brings Adams back to his team. With his intense work-rate and power, he could play a vital part in survival next season and help push Derby forward as they look to solidify as a Championship club in the coming years.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio Derby, owner David Clowes spoke about the Gambian international: "At the end of the day, he's a Cardiff City player. They are going to have a say on this, aren't they?

"He certainly made a difference [last season]. If he had started the season with Derby, we would have won the title. I don't think there is any doubt about that, he made a massive contribution."

According to John Percy, talks remain ongoing for Adams, who added a different quality to the Rams' midfield in League One. He won 31 tackles in just 17 league games last season, while also proving his physicality, winning 58.4% of duels against his opponents.

If Adams rejoins Derby, it could be an extremely successful season in DE24, and he will only further elevate his popularity with the Pride Park faithful.

Ebou Adams Derby County Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances 17 Goals (Assists) 1 (1) Tackles Won 31 Duels Won 135 Aerial Duels Won 31 Fouls Won 50

Luca Connell

Barnsley's 23-year-old central midfielder has been excellent since joining the Tykes two years ago. Luca Connell played 39 league games in his first season at the club, scoring twice and picking up eight assists as his side lost in the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday.

Last year was a struggle for the former Bolton Wanderers man, as he suffered from post-viral fatigue, limiting his League One appearances to just 24. However, after recovering from his health issues, he will be looking forward to getting back on track, and Derby should take advantage of their Championship stature to lure him away from Oakwell.

Connell does have a long-term contract with Barnsley, but with Omari Kellyman's sale to Chelsea from Aston Villa, the Rams are expected to benefit from a sell-on clause that may help them with the potential capture of the 23-year-old.

The midfielder has gained a reputation for his ball-playing ability, being able to create chances out of nothing, while also helping out defensively. If Derby can keep Connell fit, he could partner Adams brilliantly, and form a dangerous midfield pairing.

Luca Connell Barnsley Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 24 (23) Goals (Assists) 1 (1) Tackles Won 65.2% Pass Accuracy 76.9% Duels Won 58.6% Chances Created 33

Joe Taylor

Despite adding two strikers to their ranks through Jackson and Yates already, Luton Town's Joe Taylor, 21, would be the pick of the bunch if the Rams could secure his services on a loan deal.

After spending last season with Colchester United and Lincoln, Taylor has proven himself to be one of the most deadly goalscorers in the EFL, and the Rams must target him to lead the line in the Championship in 2024/25.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 19 League One games for the Imps after joining in January, while he found the back of the net 11 times in 25 appearances for League Two Colchester at the start of 2023/24.

Despite taking a bit of time to settle at Michael Skubala's Lincoln, he quickly found form and earned the League One and the EFL Young Player of the Month Awards for March.

It is unsure whether Rob Edwards will keep Taylor at Kenilworth Road this summer with the likes of Carlton Morris ahead of him in the current pecking order, something that Warne should try to capitalise on.

With an xG of 7.07, the striker is extremely clinical, using his pace and determination to get in behind defenders and fire in shots from any angle. Derby could hugely benefit from Taylor's attributes, with his goals the potential difference between relegation and survival.