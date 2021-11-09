Adama Traore in: The best combined Middlesbrough XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

There has been significant squad churn at Middlesbrough since the club’s relegation from the Premier League with managers coming and going.

Boro are now looking up with the progressive and innovative ideas of Chris Wilder arriving at the Riverside Stadium with the club just four points off of the play-off places.

Tony Pulis, Garry Monk, Jonathan Woodgate and Neil Warnock could not steer Boro back to the promised land but if Wilder’s tenure at Sheffield United is anything to go by then they are in good hands.

Boro flirted with the top six for large periods of last season but ultimately fell away at the business end. This spell in the second tier has seen the emergence of some younger players to centre stage with many becoming reliable performers in the first team.

Five players in the current squad have made it into our best combined Middlesbrough XI from the last five years.

Darren Randolph played all 46 league games in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons at the Riverside before rejoining West Ham United in January 2020. With not too many other realistic candidates he takes his place between the sticks.

Manchester United academy graduate Fabio made 54 appearances for the club before moving to Ligue 1 side Nantes in the summer of 2018. Former club captain Ben Gibson is back in the top-flight with Norwich City, Marten De Roon has gone from strength to strength with Atalanta and the Netherlands while Adama Traore likewise with Spain and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Britt Assombalonga is now applying his trade in the Turkish Super Lig while Uche Ikpeazu, Andraz Sporar and Josh Coburn look to fill the hole he left behind.