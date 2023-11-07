Highlights Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton is happy at his current club..

Wharton's contract with Blackburn Rovers runs until 2027, giving the club negotiating power in case of any transfer bids.

Wharton believes a move away could potentially be detrimental to his career.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton has revealed that he's happy at his current club right now, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The teenager has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League in the past year - and that isn't a surprise considering he has been a shining light for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side since his full breakthrough into the first team.

Plenty of promising things had been said about Wharton before he made it into the first team - and those comments have proved to be right with the midfielder mixing it with experienced players without any problems.

With the academy graduate continuing to shine at Ewood Park, many Blackburn supporters will be worried that they may become the victims of their own success, with the player potentially set to attract more interest when the January transfer window opens.

When does Adam Wharton's contract at Blackburn Rovers expire?

Rovers have shown a willingness to cash in on young players in the past, with Ash Phillips making the switch to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

This will make supporters even more worried that Wharton could potentially depart the club during the next window or two.

However, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have the England youth international tied down to a deal until the summer of 2027.

That will maximise their power at the negotiating table if bids do come in for him during the next year or two.

What stance has Adam Wharton taken on his Blackburn Rovers future?

In a possible further boost in Blackburn's potential quest to retain Wharton, the player himself isn't itching to secure a move away and believes a transfer could even be detrimental to his career.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: "Interest is part of it but I am happy at Blackburn. I want to be playing football and it's very easy to move and fade away. I am really happy at Blackburn, I'm getting minutes, the team is performing well.

"We're getting good results recently and that makes me happy. Playing for my country is always a bonus too but Blackburn is number one for me. It's an honour to play there too."

According to The Sun, Newcastle United will make a second bid to try and lure the midfielder to St James' Park during the next window.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Eddie Howe given a healthy January budget considering how wealthy the Magpies' owners are, but with Wharton's contract situation and his stance in mind, it may be difficult for the Premier League team to get a deal over the line.

Has Adam Wharton taken the right stance on his Blackburn Rovers future?

Wharton spoke very well and you can tell he has his head screwed on.

With the mindset he has, the midfielder will go far in the game and these comments will only further boost his chances of being a key part of Tomasson's going forward.

He is already a key man at Ewood Park and a move away may not work out, so staying at Rovers seems to be his best option at this stage.

Season Number of Wharton appearances Total league games played so far 2022/23 18 46 2023/24 13 15

Considering he is comfortable in his current environment, he is likely to develop rapidly at Ewood Park in the coming years.

But you feel it's only a matter of time before he seals a move away if he can continue to impress.